Terran Orbital Expands Irvine, California Operations with 88,930 Square Foot Lease at 400 Spectrum Center Drive

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital, a global leader in end-to-end satellite solutions, announced today the acquisition of Class A space at 400 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine, California. Comprising 88,930 square feet over four floors, the space will support the design, engineering, and development of Terran Orbital's small satellites and the company's rapidly expanding workforce. The company will continue operations at its current facility at 15330 Barranca Parkway with construction underway to enlarge satellite manufacturing space to support the company's robust pipeline.

"Terran Orbital is rapidly expanding its operations to support the growing need for our services," said Marc Bell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital. Bell continued, "We are pleased that we were able to secure four floors at 400 Spectrum, the preeminent full-service office building with an unbeatable location in Irvine. The new space will significantly increase our operational efficiency and permit us to continue to expand our workforce at a rapidly accelerating pace while also allowing us to expand our manufacturing capacity at our current location."

Terran Orbital encourages those looking for employment, especially those in the engineering field, to please review our website for current opportunities. Terran Orbital is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer with competitive salary and great company paid benefits.

About Terran Orbital: Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world's most advanced Earth Observation Constellation to provide vital capabilities in image responsiveness. www.terranorbital.com

