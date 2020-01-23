Terrance J. O'Malley Launches New Consultancy for Investment Management Industry; Starts Operational Leaders Podcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrance J. O'Malley, a veteran of the hedge fund and investment management industries, has launched a consulting firm. TJO Management LLC will provide outsourced Chief Operating Officer services, with a focus on efficient operations, growth strategies, vendor selection, transition planning, and crisis management. O'Malley has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving for 10 years as a senior executive and General Counsel at Blue Ridge Capital. Previous positions include partner at law firms Fried Frank and Schulte Roth and consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"The investment management industry tends to operate in functional silos with different parts of the business often not knowing how others work," said O'Malley. "I plan to bridge that gap to deliver value to my clients."

In addition to the new enterprise, O'Malley is launching a podcast for the investment management industry titled Operational Leaders. The podcast will feature leaders and innovators who will discuss "the business of running the business." Topics will extend beyond investment strategies and instead focus on efficient operations, best practices and risk management – all elements critical to the integrity of the investment management industry and the safeguarding of investor assets.

"There are lots of great podcasts talking about the ins and outs of investing," noted O'Malley. "My podcast will discuss all the surrounding issues that arise with actually running a business that makes those investments."

In hosting the podcast, O'Malley will draw on his career as an active participant in the investment management community. He has served in a variety of leadership positions ranging from industry initiatives to editorial boards to association committees. He has also published dozens of articles and co-authored two influential books: The Insider's Guide to Hedge Funds: Successfully Managing the Middle and Back Office and the Investment Adviser's Legal and Compliance Guide, both published by Wolters Kluwer. In addition, he has spoken frequently at industry conferences and been quoted in leading industry publications.

For more information about TJO Management LLC and the Operational Leaders podcast, visit www.tjomanagement.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

