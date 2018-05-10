Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel, Celebrates Summer in Southern California with Over 100 Seasonal Guest Experiences

Activities range from a variety of live music offerings to the second iteration of the resort's signature Immersive Wellness Retreat; highlights include, but are not limited to, the below. For a full schedule of Summer 2018 events, pricing, package details, and reservations, please visit the website or call 866.261.5873.

Summer Events at Terranea:

World Oceans Day – On June 9, 2018 , Terranea invites guests and the local community to join as it continues its mission to preserve and protect the natural environment in which it resides; in partnership with local organizations including the Marine Mammal Care Center, the resort honors this day of education and activism by offering a lineup of activities in support of oceanic health, including a Kelp Forest Clean Up Kayak Tour, Captain Gray Whale Cookie Decorating for the kids, and Guided Educational Nature Walks

Summer Experiences at Terranea:

Chef's Summer Tasting Menu at mar'sel – June through September, mar'sel Chef de Cuisine Andrew Vaughan offers a five-course summer tasting menu featuring fresh vegetables grown on property, local seafood, and pasture-raised meats, all prepared with a nod to his Louisiana roots

Summer Savings at Terranea:

California Coastal Dreaming – Guests can live the California dream this summer with a custom itinerary of beach experiences and famous L.A. attractions; daily scheduled activities include kayaking, golf, and painting by the sea, and more (promo code: DREAM18)

About Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009, and offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, farm-to-table fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the newly created Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort, a AAA Four-Diamond and Forbes Four-Star property, is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe Enterprises and JC Resorts, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels (Destination) is a collection of independent luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and residences across the United States. Offering authentically immersive and enriching experiences, each property is individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to drawing upon the best of each location. Highly distinct, the Destination experience is always memorable and matchless; guests will feel the locale in a genuine way through each property and during the engaging moments cultivated both within and outside of them. Continuously growing with more than 40 properties from coast to coast, the award-winning portfolio features 20 renowned golf courses, 20 indigenous spas, and 110 exceptional bars and restaurants. Destination Hotels are true to our place; diverse by design. For more information, visit www.destinationhotels.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Destination. Like us on Facebook: Destination Hotels.

