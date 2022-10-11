Terranea Resort Appoints Michelin-Starred Chef Fabio Ugoletti To Signature Dining Destination mar'sel

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort has named Michelin-starred Fabio Ugoletti as the new Chef de Cuisine of mar'sel, the resort's signature restaurant. One of Southern California's premier fine dining destinations, mar'sel offers an inventive twist on elevated California cuisine in a spectacular oceanfront setting located along the prestigious Palos Verdes Peninsula.

"We are excited to welcome Chef Fabio to our flagship restaurant mar'sel," says Terranea Resort Executive Chef Chef Andrew Vaughan. "He brings a wealth of culinary knowledge to our restaurant and a new level of culinary expertise to Terranea with more than a decade developing his talents in highly rated restaurants across the globe, while learning from the most respected chefs of our generation. His keen eye and strong focus on fresh seafood and pasta are sure to continue mar'sel's legacy as one of the area's must-visit culinary destinations."

An Italian native, the Michelin-starred Chef Ugoletti has worked in luxury fine dining establishments all over the world. In the Chianti region of Tuscany, he served as an Executive Chef at Al Gallopapa, the prestigious one-star Michelin restaurant in Castellina. Ugoletti has also served a gastronomic consultant in countries including China, Poland, Sweden, Korea, United States, and Lithuania, and worked in partnership with the international schools of Italian cuisine Alma in Parma and Apicius in Florence. Most recently, Ugoletti served as Executive Chef for Cecconi's West Hollywood. Ugoletti was born in Parma, Italy, and spent his childhood in "Food Valley," the heart of the Po River Valley. He developed an appreciation for fresh, seasonal food and tradition, a complement to his passion and technique to enhance and elevate flavors and ingredients.

"I am delighted to join the remarkable mar'sel team and to share my passion for elevating and exciting the senses through flavor," says Ugoletti. "I am excited to create unique and memorable dishes that capture the essence of the California lifestyle, while drawing on the influences of my French culinary technique and Italian roots to create a refined Mediterranean style of cuisine that infuses the spirit of mar'sel."

Under Ugoletti's visionary leadership, the mar'sel menu will exhibit a strong focus on the respect for culinary tradition and technique. Ugoletti will continue to collaborate with local fisherman, ranchers, and farmers to source local and seasonal ingredients to complement produce grown in Terranea's own garden beds. Seasonal menu selections will be featured year-round, in addition to classic staples and favorites. Appetizers and salads include hand-carved Jamon Iberico De Bellota; Burrata with grilled peaches, pistachios, and basil oil; Beef Tartare with quail egg and potato chips; Smoked Trout Caesar; Heirloom Tomato Salad with berries, extra-virgin olive oil, and foraged herbs; Pacific Spot Prawns with forbidden rice, spiced pecans, yuzu barbecue sauce, and squash blossom; and Grilled Octopus with beet hummus, avocado, and fried chickpeas. Entrée selections include Bucatini Cacio and Pepe with Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper; Lobster paccheri with grape tomato and fresh basil; John Dory with sea urchin-golden tomato coulis, zucchini, sea beans, chives, and caviar; Branzino with fennel, artichoke, olive, caper, roasted tomato, and saffron sauce; and more.

"Chef Fabio's passion and vivid culinary imagination makes him a tremendous addition to our outstanding team," says Terranea Resort President Ralph Grippo. "Terranea is a resort like no other, and his cooking and interpersonal skills combined with his impressive resume, make him the perfect leader to spearhead our award-winning mar'sel restaurant and we are looking forward to the next chapter."

About mar'sel

Set overlooking the Pacific Ocean with stunning panoramic views, mar'sel offers the ideal location for an elegant dinner or seasonal Sunday brunch. Located just south of Los Angeles on the verdant Palos Verdes Peninsula, mar'sel (a play on the Spanish word for "sea" and the French word for "salt") offers a decidedly inventive twist on California cuisine. With a seasonally rotating fine dining menu that features locally sourced ingredients (citrus and herbs from the resort's grounds, hand-ground chocolate, harvested sea salt and kelp), as well as playful takes on culinary favorites, mar'sel combines approachable luxury with a breathtaking setting perfect for every palate. Since its inception in 2009, mar'sel has achieved numerous awards and accolades including Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence, Best Fine Dining and Romantic Restaurant in the South Bay by Los Angeles Times Reader's Choice Awards, Best Romantic Rendezvous by South Bay Magazine, Best Special Occasion Restaurant and Wine List by Palos Verdes Patch Reader's Choice Awards, Best Décor by Zagat Los Angeles Restaurants Survey, and Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence. mar'sel serves dinner nightly on Tuesday-Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. and Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

