Terranea Resort Celebrates A Milestone 10th Anniversary In Southern California With Unique Summer Guest Experiences

Perched along the coastal bluffs of Rancho Palos Verdes and spanning 102 acres, the luxury resort—celebrating its 10th anniversary this year—captures the spirit of the Southern California summer with its sweeping ocean-view lawns, winding hiking trails, beach cove kayaking, and panoramic seascape views. In addition to the robust activity offerings, guests can also enjoy four pools (one of which features a 140-foot water slide), The Links (a nine-hole, par-3 golf course), an award-winning 50,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, nine dining destinations, and more.

For a full schedule of Summer 2019 events, pricing, package details, and reservations, please visit the website or call 310.265.2861. Highlights of this year's Summer Celebrations include:

Summer Events at Terranea:

World Oceans Day – On Saturday, June 8 , guests and the local community are invited to help preserve and protect the natural environment surrounding Terranea. Included in this day of education and activism will be a lineup of activities in support of oceanic health, including a Kelp Forest Clean Up Kayak Tour, Captain Gray Whale Cookie Decorating for the kids, and Guided Educational Nature Walks.

On , guests and the local community are invited to help preserve and protect the natural environment surrounding Terranea. Included in this day of education and activism will be a lineup of activities in support of oceanic health, including a Kelp Forest Clean Up Kayak Tour, Captain Gray Whale Cookie Decorating for the kids, and Guided Educational Nature Walks. Music on the Meadows + Fourth of July Festivities – On July 4 , the resort's annual summer concert will take place on the Meadows Lawn; locals and resort guests can enjoy ocean views, locally-inspired food, craft beers, and a variety of live bands throughout the day. ( 12:00-7:00 p.m. on the Meadows Lawn)

– On , the resort's annual summer concert will take place on the Meadows Lawn; locals and resort guests can enjoy ocean views, locally-inspired food, craft beers, and a variety of live bands throughout the day. ( on the Meadows Lawn) Fourth of July Fried Chicken & Caviar Dinner – Also taking place on July 4 , guests can indulge with mar'sel's annual Fried Chicken and Caviar Dinner. The meal will be served family-style with southern fried chicken and Petrossian caviar with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne. ( 5:00-9:30 p.m. at mar'sel)

– Also taking place on , guests can indulge with mar'sel's annual Fried Chicken and Caviar Dinner. The meal will be served family-style with southern fried chicken and Petrossian caviar with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne. ( at mar'sel) mar'sel Farm & Vine Dinner – On Thursday, September 19 th , diners can join Chef Andrew Vaughan at mar'sel for the Farm and Vine Dinner Series. The 5-course dinner will feature some of Terranea's favorite farmers throughout California paired with select wines from Terranea's signature cellars and top wineries throughout the region.

– On , diners can join Chef at mar'sel for the Farm and Vine Dinner Series. The 5-course dinner will feature some of Terranea's favorite farmers throughout paired with select wines from Terranea's signature cellars and top wineries throughout the region. Coastal Cleanup Day – Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 21 is the world's largest volunteer day to protect our environment. Volunteers can support Heal the Bay and join the Terranea Resort team by cleaning up local Pelican Cove.

Summer Signature Experiences at Terranea:

Sea Harvest Workshop – July through October, culinary enthusiasts can join Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra for an intimate sea salt and kelp tasting, paired with farm-fresh produce, signature crafted bites and sparkling ONEHOPE Wine, all while learning about the resort's sea harvesting process. Terranea's Sea Salt Conservatory is used to produce Terranea's own signature sea salt using local seawater from the Pacific Ocean and to cure locally grown and foraged kelp.

– July through October, culinary enthusiasts can join Executive Chef for an intimate sea salt and kelp tasting, paired with farm-fresh produce, signature crafted bites and sparkling ONEHOPE Wine, all while learning about the resort's sea harvesting process. Terranea's Sea Salt Conservatory is used to produce Terranea's own signature sea salt using local seawater from the Pacific Ocean and to cure locally grown and foraged kelp. Cielo After Dark – Every Friday and Saturday night from 8pm -12am , guests can gather under the stars at the ocean's edge during the summer for the return of Cielo After Dark. The exclusive ultra-lounge will feature live entertainment from top DJs, renowned magicians, and VIP bottle service. Must be 21+ to attend.

– Every Friday and Saturday night from , guests can gather under the stars at the ocean's edge during the summer for the return of Cielo After Dark. The exclusive ultra-lounge will feature live entertainment from top DJs, renowned magicians, and VIP bottle service. Must be 21+ to attend. Chef's Table Dinner Series – The Chef's Table Dinner Series is an intimate Farm-to-Terranea dining experience, offering guests an evening to enjoy a seasonally-themed menu, celebrating locally and sustainably grown and foraged ingredients, prepared by Terranea Resort's award-winning chefs. The bimonthly dinners begin with a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, followed by a themed, three-course dinner paired with an exquisite selection of wines personally selected by each event's featured vintner. A portion of the proceeds from each dinner benefits a pre-selected non-profit partner organization.

– The Chef's Table Dinner Series is an intimate Farm-to-Terranea dining experience, offering guests an evening to enjoy a seasonally-themed menu, celebrating locally and sustainably grown and foraged ingredients, prepared by Terranea Resort's award-winning chefs. The bimonthly dinners begin with a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, followed by a themed, three-course dinner paired with an exquisite selection of wines personally selected by each event's featured vintner. A portion of the proceeds from each dinner benefits a pre-selected non-profit partner organization. Sunday Dive-In Movie Magic – Resort guests are invited to relax at the Resort Pool for a classic Dive-In Movie and family fun under the stars.

– Resort guests are invited to relax at the Resort Pool for a classic Dive-In Movie and family fun under the stars. Full Moon Yoga – In celebration of the full moon each month, yogis of all levels are invited to practice yoga under the warm summer night sky while the bright full moon rises. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and a $20 charitable donation.

– In celebration of the full moon each month, yogis of all levels are invited to practice yoga under the warm summer night sky while the bright full moon rises. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and a charitable donation. Mandalas & Margaritas – All are invited to reflect upon their life's journey while painting a unique mandala stone. Guided by a wellness coach, guests will learn the art of mandala, while enjoying a refreshing oceanside margarita. Includes one margarita, chips and salsa.

– All are invited to reflect upon their life's journey while painting a unique mandala stone. Guided by a wellness coach, guests will learn the art of mandala, while enjoying a refreshing oceanside margarita. Includes one margarita, chips and salsa. Terranea Sound Series at Nelson's – Every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer, all are invited to celebrate Terranea's 10th anniversary with one of the resort's signature events. Guests can enjoy some of the best bands from the South Bay alongside local craft beers and gourmet creations by Terranea's culinary team.

Summer Promotions at Terranea:

Celebrate With Us – Commemorating Terranea's 10th anniversary, guests can save 10% off during stays Sunday-Thursday. ( Promo Code : CELEBRATE10)

– Commemorating Terranea's 10th anniversary, guests can save 10% off during stays Sunday-Thursday. ( : CELEBRATE10) Summer Escape – Save up to 20% off Terranea's Best Available Rate during a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay through September 4, 2019 . ( Promo Code : SUMMER19)

– Save up to 20% off Terranea's Best Available Rate during a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay through . ( : SUMMER19) Sunday Fundays – Guests opting to extend their weekend stays to include Sunday night enjoy special food and beverage vouchers redeemable throughout the resort ( Promo Code : FUNDAY)

Guests opting to extend their weekend stays to include Sunday night enjoy special food and beverage vouchers redeemable throughout the resort ( : FUNDAY) Christmas in July – Throughout July, guests who book their 2019 winter holiday stay early save 30% on three-night stays,40% on four-night stays, or 50% on 5-night stays or longer; bookable July 1-31, 2019 , for stays November 2019 through April 2020 .

– Throughout July, guests who book their 2019 winter holiday stay early save 30% on three-night stays,40% on four-night stays, or 50% on 5-night stays or longer; bookable , for stays through . #TravelTuesday – Follow Terranea Resort (@TerraneaResort) for updates on weekly summer offers, posted exclusively to social media every Tuesday

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

