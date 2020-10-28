Terranea Resort Celebrates Annual Seaside Traditions with Inventive New Experiences for a Safe and Memorable Holiday Season

New Experiences:

Ongoing | DIY Holiday Activities - Kids Club Family Gratitude Boxes serve as the perfect gift to entertain friends and family with arts and crafts, games, gratitude conversation cards, and more. Additional DIY activity kits include Gingerbread Houses, Mandala Painting, Stargazing and S'mores, perfect for enjoying around one of the resort's 228 fireplaces and fire pits. Available for purchase in pointe discovery.

Kids Club Family Gratitude Boxes serve as the perfect gift to entertain friends and family with arts and crafts, games, gratitude conversation cards, and more. Additional DIY activity kits include Gingerbread Houses, Mandala Painting, Stargazing and S'mores, perfect for enjoying around one of the resort's 228 fireplaces and fire pits. Available for purchase in pointe discovery. Ongoing | Virtual Experiences – Guests may enjoy fireside holiday stories read by a Terranea Elf and good tidings with a Peace and Tranquility resort channel showcasing the crashing waves and natural sounds of the Palos Verdes Peninsula . Virtual experiences are complimentary and available both in-room and accessible online.

– Guests may enjoy fireside holiday stories read by a Terranea Elf and good tidings with a Peace and Tranquility resort channel showcasing the crashing waves and natural sounds of the . Virtual experiences are complimentary and available both in-room and accessible online. Ongoing | Digital Gift Guide – Guests may give the ultimate gift with a digital getaway certificate for a stay in an Ocean View Guestroom or Ocean View Suite at Terranea. Once purchased, the certificate may be redeemed for a stay within the next 365 days and includes resort fees and taxes. Based on availability, restrictions may apply. Traditional gift cards are also available and can be used resort-wide for dining, golf, spa, activities, stays and more – perfect for stocking stuffers or to be shipped to the gift recipient.

Room Packages:

Ongoing | Terranea Traditions - Celebrate the magic of the holiday spirit at Terranea this season with an overnight coastal getaway. Guests may enjoy breakfast for two and complimentary parking as they explore and immerse themselves in a variety of seasonal activities and adventure offerings, while connecting with nature at Los Angeles' hidden gem. October 1, 2020 – January 5, 2021 | Promo code: TRADITIONS

Celebrate the magic of the holiday spirit at Terranea this season with an overnight coastal getaway. Guests may enjoy breakfast for two and complimentary parking as they explore and immerse themselves in a variety of seasonal activities and adventure offerings, while connecting with nature at hidden gem. – | Promo code: TRADITIONS Ongoing | Third Night Free – Guests may enjoy a Southern California winter vacation at Terranea and receive the third night free. Taking an escape from the winter chill and arriving in sunny Los Angeles , for a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay. Offerings include outdoor adventures, whale watching, hiking, plein air painting by the sea, family activities, stand up paddle boarding, and more. Guests may indulge in treatments at The Spa, a round of golf at The Links, or delicious dining al fresco. Free night is only valid on consecutive nights, with three-night minimum. Valid on stays through April 30, 2021 | Promo code: 3FREE

Guests may enjoy a winter vacation at Terranea and receive the third night free. Taking an escape from the winter chill and arriving in sunny , for a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay. Offerings include outdoor adventures, whale watching, hiking, plein air painting by the sea, family activities, stand up paddle boarding, and more. Guests may indulge in treatments at The Spa, a round of golf at The Links, or delicious dining al fresco. Free night is only valid on consecutive nights, with three-night minimum. Valid on stays through | Promo code: 3FREE November 27 | Black Friday Travel Deal – Exclusive doorbuster deals are available for stays at Terranea in 2021, with the lowest rates available for purchase on Black Friday. Promo code: HOLIDAY2020. In addition, guests may get a head start on safely distanced holiday gift shopping with Black Friday promotions at marea, pointe discovery, and The Links.

Exclusive doorbuster deals are available for stays at Terranea in 2021, with the lowest rates available for purchase on Black Friday. Promo code: HOLIDAY2020. In addition, guests may get a head start on safely distanced holiday gift shopping with Black Friday promotions at marea, pointe discovery, and The Links. November 30 | Cyber Monday Travel Deal - Guests have no need to worry about waiting in lines or refreshing their shopping cart. Guests may save 50 percent on the purchase of a digital getaway certificate for a future overnight stay at Terranea Resort. Restrictions may apply. Promo code: CYBERMONDAY.

Holiday Dining:

Ongoing | Holiday Dining – Enjoy festive feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's with bountiful menu selections and al fresco experiences at one of the resort's dining establishments. Guests can enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at mar'sel; holiday favorites served family style and traditional served buffets at catalina kitchen; Asian-inspired specialties at bashi; cozy and casual meals at Nelson's with panoramic views of the California coast; poolside turkey sandwiches at The Grill; holiday tapas platters at the Lobby Bar and Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at sea beans; and in-room dining to indulge on their private terrace or patio.

– Enjoy festive feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's with bountiful menu selections and al fresco experiences at one of the resort's dining establishments. Guests can enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at mar'sel; holiday favorites served family style and traditional served buffets at catalina kitchen; Asian-inspired specialties at bashi; cozy and casual meals at Nelson's with panoramic views of the coast; poolside turkey sandwiches at The Grill; holiday tapas platters at the Lobby Bar and Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at sea beans; and in-room dining to indulge on their private terrace or patio. Gourmet Meals To Go - Enjoy a complete vegan or traditional holiday feast, prepared by Terranea's chefs with a fresh approach and an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients. Order in advance by for curb-side pickup to entertain at home or in the comfort of your casita, bungalow, or villa.

Holiday Experiences:

November 26 | Turkey Day Hike - Embrace the changing of the seasons and the magical spirit of the holidays and take in the wonders of the natural landscape with a Turkey Day Hike. Work up an appetite by joining a Terranea naturalist for a picturesque guided hike around the 102-acre resort on Thanksgiving Day. 11:30am - 1:00pm | Advanced reservations required.

Embrace the changing of the seasons and the magical spirit of the holidays and take in the wonders of the natural landscape with a Turkey Day Hike. Work up an appetite by joining a Terranea naturalist for a picturesque guided hike around the 102-acre resort on Thanksgiving Day. | Advanced reservations required. November 27 , December 13 & 20 | Mandala Ornament Decorating - Reflect on the true meaning of the holidays while painting two unique mandala ornaments and taking in the ocean views. Guided by a spiritual wellness coach, guests will learn the art of mandala meditation as they create their own unique holiday work of art keepsakes.

- Reflect on the true meaning of the holidays while painting two unique mandala ornaments and taking in the ocean views. Guided by a spiritual wellness coach, guests will learn the art of mandala meditation as they create their own unique holiday work of art keepsakes. December | Elf on the Shelf - Each day in December, guests may partake in a festive search for Terra, the Elf on the Shelf. A new holiday jingle is shared each day at pointe discovery that hints to Terra's location. Perfect for the whole family to participate in the fun.

Wellness:

December 1-25 | A Spa'tacular Holiday Retreat: Find time for wellness and an invigorating experience that will promote strength, relaxation, and an overall sense of well-being. Enjoy a customized 60-minute outdoor personal training session followed by a 60-minute massage treatment.

Find time for wellness and an invigorating experience that will promote strength, relaxation, and an overall sense of well-being. Enjoy a customized 60-minute outdoor personal training session followed by a 60-minute massage treatment. Ongoing | Spa Treatments - Guests may choose to indulge with a 60-minute Skin Specifics Facial or a specialty 60 or 90-minute massage treatment. Massage options include CBD, Relaxing Classical, Therapeutics, Tranquility, Revitalizing Marine, and Crystal Reflections.

Safe & Comfortable Holiday:

Care Promise - The health and well-being of guests and associates is paramount. As part of Terranea's ongoing commitment, it has partnered with American Hotel & Lodging Association, California Hotel & Lodging Association, and Ecolab, to review and enhance its existing high standards of service and care to promote a safe and comfortable stay. Terranea has implemented the American Hotel & Lodging Association's Safe Stay industry-wide initiative, is Clean + Safe Certified by the California Hotel & Lodging Association, and has incorporated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and county health departments. In addition, the resort has developed enhanced training and protocols, in partnership with cleaning industry expert Ecolab. To learn more, please visit www.terranea.com/promise.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates 11 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Terranea Resort

Related Links

http://www.terranea.com

