Terranea Resort Celebrates World Wellness Weekend And National Yoga Month

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea, Los Angeles' premier oceanfront resort and award-winning wellness destination, brings guests and locals a variety of unique activities in the month of September, coinciding with World Wellness Weekend and National Yoga Month. Immersive Wellness at Terranea on Saturday, September 21, will feature experiences focused on achieving overall well-being, including a Ritual Wellness Workshop with Amanda Giacomini of Ten Thousand Buddhas, lunch with Terranea Resort Nutritionist Navil Lorenzana, a Meditation and Breath Work session, a restorative 60-minute treatment at The Spa at Terranea, and more. Additional wellness focused events at Terranea include the 8th annual Seaside Yoga Gathering on September 22, Full Moon Yoga on September 13, complimentary yoga classes throughout the month, and a specialty spa treatment with Ode Natural Beauty.

"Being the wellness resource for our community and our guests is always our focus, so we are thrilled to be a part of celebrating World Wellness Weekend," says Sharon Holtz, Terranea's Senior Director of Spa and Wellness. "We are especially excited to welcome Amanda of Ten Thousand Buddhas, whose expertise and acclaim in the yoga and art communities is a dynamic addition to our itinerary."

The itinerary for the Immersive Wellness: Daycation at Terranea on September 21 includes:

Ritual Wellness Workshop with renowned artist, yoga teacher, and storyteller Amanda Giacomini of Ten Thousand Buddhas

of Ten Thousand Buddhas Meditation Session, entitled "Finding Calm in Your Day Through Meditation & Breath Work," centering around techniques to stay present and tranquil through the stresses of day-to-day life

Lunch at solviva, at The Spa, with Terranea Resort Nutritionist Navil Lorenzana during which guests can enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal at Terranea's newest dining destination, while learning how to make nourishing and informed choices

Choice of one, 60-minute spa treatment, available at the award-winning Spa at Terranea

Optional Seaside Cycle at 8am for an invigorating start to the day while enjoying the views from the Oceanfront Terrace

for an invigorating start to the day while enjoying the views from the Oceanfront Terrace A choice of movement activities, led by one of Terranea's expert instructors from the Fitness and Wellness Center, including: a restorative and invigorating session of Seaside Yoga, or "Nature's Gym," the resort's signature boot camp fitness class

The complete itinerary for the Immersive Wellness: Daycation at Terranea is priced at $395 per person. Guests of the program who choose to add an overnight stay will receive a preferred room rate.

"I'm excited to be offering a Ritual Wellness Workshop at Terranea," says Amanda Giacomini, founder of Ten Thousand Buddhas. "This experience will combine a short inspirational talk about my journey painting Ten Thousand Buddhas around the world, followed by deeply restful yin yoga practice interwoven with ancient wisdom stories from the Buddhist tradition. This Ritual Wellness Workshop is designed to inspire your mind, heal your body, soothe your nervous system and leave you feeling blessed and refreshed."

Amanda has been teaching yoga for 20 years, practicing for over 25, and meditating for 30. One of her greatest joys is sharing the healing benefits of yin yoga (a slow-paced style of yoga where poses are held for longer periods of time) while interweaving mythic stories from the Buddhist and yoga traditions. Her Ten Thousand Buddhas Project was inspired by a pilgrimage to the Ajanta caves in India where she saw a two-thousand-year-old mural of a thousand Buddhas meditating together. Amanda has taught yoga to thousands of people all over the world; from prestigious art museums and yoga festivals, to The White House and the Forbidden City in China. Her street art can be found across the United States from Washington DC, Miami, Palm Beach and Asheville, North Carolina to Seattle, San Diego, and Hollywood, CA. She has also painted murals in Panama, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan.

Amanda will be painting a new mural at Terranea during the Daycation, which will be debuted the following day at the resort's 8th Annual Seaside Yoga Gathering on Sunday, September 22. Located on the Palos Verdes Lawn that boasts spectacular sunset views over the Pacific, this event includes a wellness marketplace, tips from fitness experts and more. This event is complimentary and open to the public.

Throughout the month of September, the spa will offer specialty "Ode to Wellness" spa treatments. A choice of seasonal body scrub, manicure or pedicure, with an uplifting citrus scent that is an exhilarating mood lifter and products that give long lasting deep hydration. Extend the joyous feeling of summer with these nourishing spa treatments that will relax your mind and awaken your spirit.

Complimentary yoga classes will also be available twice per week at the Fitness Center on Monday mornings at 8:30am and Thursday evenings at 5pm. Both are open to resort guests and local day visitors.

Finally, in celebration of September's Full Harvest Moon, yoga lovers are invited to partake in the resort's monthly Full Moon Yoga gathering, benefitting a select local non-profit organization. The class will take place on September 13 at 7pm on the Ocean Lawn and is open to both guests and locals. Yogis of all levels are welcome, and participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and a $20 contribution to Peninsula Seniors, which offers activities and services to enhance and enrich the lives of senior adults living on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Reserve your spot by calling 310.265.2740

To book the Immersive Wellness: Daycation at Terranea, please visit the Terranea estore or call 310.265.2740. Due to the intimate nature of select events, space is limited for the Saturday retreat, and early bookings are encouraged.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. In 2019, Terranea was designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Terranea Resort

Related Links

http://www.terranea.com

