Terranea Resort Cleared Of Ties Related To Harassment Claims

"We said at the time that this lawsuit – and these allegations – have nothing to do with Terranea," said Terranea President Ms. Terri A. Haack, "and the settlement between Excel and Ms. Pezqueda validates that we were right. We are a woman-led business with a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment. We have created thousands of career opportunities for thousands of men and women from wonderfully diverse backgrounds, and we are very proud of our employees and their accomplishments."

In 2016, a lawsuit involving allegations of harassment was filed involving two former employees of an outside staffing agency assigned to the Terranea Resort. Terranea originally was not a party to this 2016 lawsuit, but only in August 2017 did plaintiffs amend their lawsuit, seeking to add Terranea.

Terranea diligently denied and defended itself in this outside lawsuit. On April 16, 2018, the original parties – Excel Maintenance Services and Sandra Pezqueda – settled their lawsuit with full release of Terranea from the matter.

"As a champion of opportunities and protections for women, minorities and all individuals for my entire career," Ms. Haack said, "I am very proud of what my friends and fellow employees have accomplished – for themselves, for their families and for their futures. They are truly remarkable people."

