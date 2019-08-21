Terranea Resort Designated as a Great Place to Work Certified Company

"We are delighted and honored that our Terranea family has determined we should be nationally recognized with this Great Place to Work certification," said Terri A. Haack, President, Terranea Resort. " Our workplace culture is dedicated to creating a positive, supportive and nurturing work environment for our associates that champions opportunities and protections for all individuals."

The 102-acre oceanfront resort on the Los Angeles coast is Palos Verdes Peninsula's largest employer and offers an unparalleled workplace culture and a commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences. In fact, more than 8.5 out of 10 employees said they were proud to work at Terranea, according to the survey conducted by Great Place to Work, an independent organization specializing on assessing workplace culture and leadership.

"Our Terranea Proud workplace initiative serves to fortify the culture and employment brand," said Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President, Terranea Resort. "It is reflective of our commitment to creating a unique workplace ethos where individuals can build their careers, provide for their families and pursue their individual dreams while creating a distinctive experience for resort guests and the local community."

Since opening in 2009, the resort has celebrated nearly 3,000 promotions as associates grew into new roles, took on new responsibilities, and continue building their careers. More than 160 employees have been with Terranea since Day One. Terranea is also recognized as the "Top Employer in Los Angeles County" and "Best Hospitality Company to Work For" by the Los Angeles News Group. Its female leaders are encouraged to join the resort's Women in Lodging chapter, which supports growth, community and advancement within the hospitality sector.

"We congratulate Terranea Resort on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Terranea's certification, which is effective from August 2019 until august 2020, is based on validated employee feedback gathered using Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology. The survey found that 83% of employees surveyed rated Terranea as a great place to work and 86% were proud to work at the resort.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

