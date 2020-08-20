Terranea Resort Designated as a Great Place to Work Certified Company

"We are incredibly honored and grateful that our Terranea family has once again determined we should be nationally recognized with this Great Place to Work certification," said Terri A. Haack, President, Terranea Resort. "Through all of the uncertainty and challenges during the past several months, one thing has remained constant: our workplace culture continues to be a positive, supportive and nurturing environment that champions opportunities and protections for all associates."

The 102-acre oceanfront resort is Palos Verdes Peninsula's largest employer and this is the second consecutive year that Terranea has received national recognition as a Great Place to Work. More than 8.9 out of 10 employees said they were proud to work at Terranea, according to the survey conducted by Great Place to Work, an independent organization specializing on assessing workplace culture and leadership.

"We are committed to offering an unparalleled workplace culture and committed to promoting a safe and healthy environment for our associates and guests to feel comfortable," said Becky Walnoha, Vice President, People Services. "Since reopening our doors on June 19, 2020, we could not be more delighted to reunite with our dedicated associates and beloved community."

Since opening in 2009, the resort has celebrated more than 3,000 promotions as associates grew into new roles, took on new responsibilities, and continue building their careers. Terranea is also recognized as the "Top Employer in Los Angeles County" and "Best Hospitality Company to Work For" by Los Angeles News Group. Its female leaders are encouraged to join the resort's Women in Lodging chapter, which supports growth, community and advancement within the hospitality sector. In 2019, Terranea Resort launched a dedicated website terraneaproud.com to celebrate and share the stories and passion of its associates.

"Our TerraneaProud workplace philosophy fortifies the culture and employment brand," said Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President, Terranea Resort. "It reflects our commitment to creating a unique workplace ethos where individuals can build their careers, provide for their families and pursue their individual dreams while creating a distinctive experience for resort guests and the local community."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Terranea's certification, which is effective from August 2020 until August 2021, is based on validated employee feedback gathered using Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology. The survey found that 85% of employees surveyed rated Terranea as a great place to work and 89% were proud to work at the resort.

"We congratulate Terranea Resort on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates 11 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Terranea Resort

