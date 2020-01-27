Terranea Resort Honored As Industry Leader For Workplace Culture & Development Program By Hospitality Sales And Marketing Association International (HSMAI)

"Being recognized as an industry leader for our workplace culture and development program is an incredible honor," said Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President of Terranea Resort. "In conjunction with our milestone 10 th anniversary, we sought to enhance and develop a more robust workplace culture to celebrate, attract, and engage talent and reflect a workplace where all associates can be proud. As we seek to inspire connection, both for our guests and our associates, TerraneaProud enables us to create an unparalleled and authentic workplace culture with a commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences."

In total, Terranea was honored with 18 Adrian Awards - a record-breaking number of for the resort. Out of more than 1,100 entries submitted, Terranea's work was judged to be exceptional by leaders in hospitality, travel, tourism and media.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire Terranea team for their continued dedication and outstanding work," said Terri A. Haack, President of Terranea Resort. "These honors are a testament to the team's commitment to telling the Terranea story in compelling ways and our commitment to creating and celebrating an unparalleled workplace culture."

TerraneaLife, the resort's lifestyle platform, received eight awards. In total, the resort won a total of one platinum, six gold, six silver and five bronze awards in the following categories:

Platinum

Talent & Leadership Development Award – Specialty Award for Engaging Existing Talent: Terranea Proud Workplace Culture and Development

Gold

Feature Placement Online – Consumer Media: Terranea Resort Food & Wine Feature Placement



Advertising Innovation: TerraneaLife Journal



Website User Experience: Terranea Resort FareHarbor Integration



Brochure – Consumer: Terranea Resort Holiday Brochures



Blog: TerraneaLife



Integrated Market Campaign for Consumers (B2C): TerraneaLife

Silver

Contest/Sweepstakes: Holiday Traditions at Terranea



Website: TerraneaLife



Multimedia, Single Item: TerraneaLife



Employee Program: Entry Title: TerraneaProud



Video, Single Item: TerraneaLife



Relaunch of Existing Product: Sea Harvest Workshop

Bronze

Press Kit: 10-Year Anniversary Press Kits



Influencer Marketing: Ambassador Weekend



Social Media/Social Networking: Travel Tuesday



Integrated Marketing Campaign: TerraneaLife



Multimedia Series: TerraneaLife

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. In 2019, Terranea was designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

