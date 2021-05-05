Terranea Resort Invites Guests to Rediscover and Renew with Summer Celebrations

STAY Guests may plan an oceanfront getaway on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and receive the 4th night free to enjoy time to discover, relax, and explore the unparalleled natural habitat of the Southern California coast. Promo Code: 4NFREE.

PLAY

The Links at Terranea serves as a dramatic nine-hole, par-3 oceanfront golf course, with stunning views of the Pacific. With tee placements from as far as 185 yards and a refreshing coastal breeze, the course offers an experienced golfer the opportunity to play every type of short and mid-range shot imaginable, and the new golfer an inviting setup. For more information please call 310.265.2755.

DISCOVER

Guests may enjoy extraordinary bucket list adventures and activities, each one inspired by nature. The adventure concierge provides a wide range of activities and get up close and personal with local flora and fauna on the coastal preserve. Adventures include whale watching, horseback riding, stargazing, kids club family and toddler activity boxes, guided fishing adventures, Plein air painting, mandala painting to-go kits, archery, self-guided nature hikes and scavenger hunts, tide pooling, paddle boarding, kayaking and more. Expert guides offer friendly and knowledgeable insight into Palos Verdes' unique ecology and character. Regardless of age or skill level, Terranea has an array of activities that appeal to every guest.

DINE

Terranea's award-winning culinary team celebrates the natural surroundings of the resort by using local and seasonal ingredients. Enjoy scenic views of the Pacific with picnic-perfect to-go meals, indoor, and al fresco experiences. Terranea's restaurants provide service that is both comfortable and enjoyable and can be found throughout the expansive resort.

Signature restaurant mar'sel features a new reimagined three-course prix fixe menu for Sunday Brunch. The menu features a choice of starters such as little gem salad with goat Fromage, toasted seeds, tomato, and garden herbs, followed by a main course selection including smoked Wagyu brisket with Chino Farms poached eggs, hollandaise, grilled ciabatta, and blistered Shishito peppers. The meal is finished with a selection of desserts such as a vegan Meyer lemon cheesecake with a dried fruit and walnut crust, cashew nut cocoa butter, and berries. $75 for Adults and $26 for kids; fresh oysters, market caviar or a seafood platter are also available a la carte.

DRIVE

Terranea Road Trip Series – Terranea offers unique themed drive itineraries for guests to experience, along with the use of one of Lexus' latest vehicles. The series presents guests with a variety of experiential GPS-led driving tours covering themes such as adventure, immersive travel, and romance. Itineraries engage travelers to explore more of Palos Verdes' natural coastal setting, are ideal for scenic drives, picturesque roadside stops and ocean-side adventures, and provide the opportunity for families, solo travelers, and couples to enjoy and experience the latest fleet of vehicles by luxury auto brand Lexus - the resort's preferred vehicle.

The three featured drive packages include Hidden Gem Discovery - An ideal retreat for families and loved ones eager to explore the hidden gems on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and surrounding South Bay; Romantic Rendezvous - A preferred getaway for couples to reconnect, relax, and embrace time away, together; and Bucket List Adventure - The ultimate adventure immersion for travelers seeking to check off their bucket list of experiences.

Each drive package includes a themed road trip itinerary with recommended sites and attractions for guests to experience, snacks and refreshments for the road, along with special themed amenities to match each itinerary. Packages start at $2,000. Promo code: LEXUSSUITE.

WELLNESS

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Palos Verdes coastline, The Spa at Terranea embraces the natural beauty and energy of its idyllic setting to create a transformative experience for body, mind and spirit. Designed by the foremost experts in wellness and restorative therapy, this serene oasis provides oceanfront relaxation. Guests may choose from body and facial treatments and salon services. For more information and to reserve a treatment, please call 310.265.2740.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit www.Terranea.com or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. To learn more about Terranea's enhanced standards of care Promise, please visit www.terranea.com/promise . For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com , call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

SOURCE Terranea Resort

Related Links

http://www.terranea.com

