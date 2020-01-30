Terranea Resort President Terri A. Haack Honored With Paving The Way Award From American Hotel & Lodging Association

"It is an honor to be recognized with the Paving the Way Award by AHLA and to join in celebrating the remarkable group of Stars of the Industry Award winners," said Haack. "Since I began my career in hospitality, it has been my personal mission to support and advance the careers of women within our industry through mentorship, the Women In Lodging organization, and by creating a workplace culture that supports growth and empowers work life harmony."

With a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in hotel and resort operations management, Haack has dedicated herself to mentoring young, talented women in the hospitality industry. A pioneer known for turning obstacles into opportunities, she is committed to creating a unique workplace culture where individuals can build their careers, provide for their families and pursue their individual dreams, while also ensuring a distinctive experience for her guests. She is renowned in her community, promoting charitable efforts is a cornerstone of her property's programming, and leads the resort's award-winning sustainability initiatives to protect and steward the natural habitat.

Haack is responsible for the overall operating performance of Terranea Resort, the 102-acre luxury destination, located along California's coastline on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Haack joined Terranea in 2007, spearheading pre-construction operations for the property and guiding the resort's debut in June 2009. In conjunction with the property's milestone 10-year anniversary, Haack introduced an initiative to honor an employee culture that serves authentic hospitality from the heart: "TerraneaProud." At its core, Terranea seeks to build a strong and diverse culture—one where recruitment policies, a diverse workforce, in-house training programs and an inclusive environment reflect a workplace of which all associates can be proud. The resort has received national certification as a Great Place to Work, and also named one of Los Angeles' Top Places to Work. It employs more than 1,200 associates and continues to thrive as a top destination, renowned for its natural beauty and unrivaled guest service.

In addition, Haack is deeply engaged in the community and serves on the AHLA Board of Directors, is Chairman of the Educational Foundation Scholarship Committee, Past Chairman and Member of the Board of the California Hotel & Lodging Association and a founding Board Member and Past Chairman of the Women in Lodging Executive Council. Haack is also a member of the strategic planning board for Marymount California University, member of the President's Advisory Council of Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, and Past Chairman and Board of Director for the Palos Verdes Chamber of Commerce. She is also the 2019 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Los Angeles and nationally recognized by HSMAI as one of the Top 25 Minds in Sales and Marketing, as well as the first ever 2019 Economic Development Award for the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. In 2019, Terranea was designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About American Hotel & Lodging Association

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry and contributes nearly $660 billion to U.S. GDP. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Every day, America's hotels make dreams come true, not just for our guests, but also for the 8.3 million people whose jobs we support—more than 1 in every 25 American jobs. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

