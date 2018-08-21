Terranea Resort Unwraps 10th Annual "Traditions" Holiday Festivities

Sunday, November 18 | Annual Terranea Turkey Shoot Out Take advantage of Southern California's warm winter with a friendly shoot out at The Links at Terranea. The 18-hole, 5-person team scramble takes place on the resort's oceanfront course, from 8:30 am to 1:30 p.m. Awards and prizes to follow.

Feast on culinary delights from the multi-station buffet, cider station and dessert bar. Champagne included to give a toast of thanks. Ongoing | Holiday Dining – Indulge in festive meals to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's at one of the resort's nine restaurants. Guests can enjoy a White Truffle tasting menu at mar'sel (the resort's signature upscale restaurant), laidback dining at Nelson's (perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean), a Pan-Asian inspired menu at bashi, buffet selections at catalina kitchen, various ballroom feasts, an in-room holiday celebration, or turkey takeout from sea beans (the resort's café). Visit https://store.terranea.com/ for details.

Enjoy a 60-minute personal training session, followed by a day of nurturing that includes a 90-minute Sense of the Season treatment featuring a vanilla spice brown sugar scrub and soothing massage. The indulgence continues with a 60-minute Renewed Youth facial and Holiday Spice manicure and pedicure. Sunday, December 2 | Tree Lighting Ceremony Celebrate the start of the season with Terranea's annual tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy live musical entertainment and holiday crafts for all ages. The resort will accept donations of unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots, and host a celebratory dinner at catalina kitchen afterwards. Take your little ones to sea beans for popcorn, holiday cookie decorating, and a visit with Mrs. Claus. Tree Lighting festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.

Santa journeys from the North Pole for a magical breakfast and photos in the ballroom. Enjoy bakery and waffle stations, beverage and hot food stations, as well as an egg kitchen, kids buffet, festive crafts, and more. Monday, December 31 | "A Night in New Orleans" New Year's Eve Dinner at mar'sel Chef Andrew Vaughan pays tribute to his New Orleans roots with a three- or five-course tasting menu (number of courses is dependent on seating times). A live jazz band, vintage Champagne offerings, and parting gifts for guests round out the evening. Seatings are 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Gather with loved ones to bid farewell to 2018 with a 3-course surf & turf dinner and live action flambé dessert bar. Toast to a fabulous year ahead with Champagne, wine, and live entertainment. Monday, December 31 | New Year's Eve Extravaganza Follow dinner with a countdown to 2019 in the Grand Ballroom with an open bar and live DJ. VIP bottle service available. Extravaganza party begins at 9:00 p.m. through 2:00 a.m. Visit here to purchase tickets.

About Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and will proudly celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa and fitness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and eight dining venues including signature restaurant mar'sel; Nelson's, a cliff-side spot ideal for whale watching; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea is proud of its Farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, beehives, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. The resort's innovative adventure concierge lets guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain with miles of scenic coastal trails, secluded beach cove, and ocean environment. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as habitat photography, falconry, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe Enterprises and JC Resorts and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and AAA Four-Diamond property. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels is a collection of more than 40 upscale and luxury independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America. Each property is intentionally diverse and true to its location, transcending status quo in fresh, authentic and unforgettable ways. Serving as both the explorer and the guide, Destination ensures a sense of genuine belonging and the chance to encounter life-enhancing discoveries. The award-winning portfolio features 19 renowned golf courses, 18 indigenous spas, and 112 exceptional food and beverage options including bars, restaurants, cafes, and rooftops. Destination Hotels captures the unique essence of each location through authentic experiences, immersive programming and genuine service. For more information, visit www.destinationhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @destinationhotels and Twitter: @Destination. Like us on Facebook: DestinationHotels.

