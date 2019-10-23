Terranea Resort Unwraps Annual "Traditions" Holiday Festivities

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort releases its annual "Traditions" calendar, providing guests with festive holiday events, adventures and experiences, beginning with Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day. The seasonal offerings are designed for families seeking an oceanside holiday retreat, friends gathering for "Friendsgiving," couples looking for a luxuriously romantic New Year's Eve getaway, and more—all set against a quintessential Southern California backdrop.

Saturday, November 24 | Turkey Shoot Out at The Links : Bask in the SoCal sun and enjoy friendly competition at The Links with a 9-hole, 5-person team scramble on the resort's oceanfront golf course. The tournament begins with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and prizes are awarded to the top teams.

: Bask in the SoCal sun and enjoy friendly competition at The Links with a 9-hole, 5-person team scramble on the resort's oceanfront golf course. The tournament begins with an shotgun start and prizes are awarded to the top teams. Thursday, November 28 | Thanksgiving Ballroom Buffet : Gobble up culinary delights from the festive buffet, cider station and dessert bar and give a toast of thanks with a celebratory glass of Champagne. Seatings are 12:30 p.m. , 1:00 p.m. , 1:30 p.m. , 4:00 p.m. , 4:30 p.m. , and 5:00 p.m. Visit here to purchase tickets.

: Gobble up culinary delights from the festive buffet, cider station and dessert bar and give a toast of thanks with a celebratory glass of Champagne. Seatings are , , , , , and Visit here to purchase tickets. Ongoing | Holiday Dining – Enjoy festive feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's at one of the resort's nine dining establishments. Guests can enjoy a White Truffle tasting menu at mar'sel, Terranea's flagship fine-dining restaurant; creative buffet experiences at catalina kitchen; healthful holiday meals at solviva curated by the resort's in-house nutritionist; rotating whiskey and sake flights at bashi; casual meals at Nelson's with panoramic views of the California coast; poolside turkey sandwiches at The Grill; complete turkey dinners available for takeout from sea beans, the resort's café; or have Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner delivered to one of Terranea's casitas, villas or bungalows.

– Enjoy festive feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's at one of the resort's nine dining establishments. Guests can enjoy a White Truffle tasting menu at mar'sel, Terranea's flagship fine-dining restaurant; creative buffet experiences at catalina kitchen; healthful holiday meals at solviva curated by the resort's in-house nutritionist; rotating whiskey and sake flights at bashi; casual meals at Nelson's with panoramic views of the coast; poolside turkey sandwiches at The Grill; complete turkey dinners available for takeout from sea beans, the resort's café; or have Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner delivered to one of Terranea's casitas, villas or bungalows. December 1-25 | A Spa'tacular Holiday Retreat: Find time for wellness with a 60-minute personal training session, followed by a day of nurturing that includes a 90-minute Sense of the Season treatment featuring a vanilla spice brown sugar scrub and soothing massage. The indulgence continues with a 60-minute Renewed Youth facial and Holiday Spice manicure and pedicure.

Find time for wellness with a 60-minute personal training session, followed by a day of nurturing that includes a 90-minute Sense of the Season treatment featuring a vanilla spice brown sugar scrub and soothing massage. The indulgence continues with a 60-minute Renewed Youth facial and Holiday Spice manicure and pedicure. Sunday, December 8 | Tree Lighting Ceremony : Celebrate the start of the season with Terranea's annual tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy spirited music from local entertainers and holiday crafts for all ages. The resort will accept donations of unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots, and will also be hosting a celebratory dinner at catalina kitchen following the ceremony. Take your little ones to sea beans for popcorn, holiday cookie decorating, and a visit with Mrs. Claus. Tree Lighting festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.

: Celebrate the start of the season with Terranea's annual tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy spirited music from local entertainers and holiday crafts for all ages. The resort will accept donations of unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots, and will also be hosting a celebratory dinner at catalina kitchen following the ceremony. Take your little ones to sea beans for popcorn, holiday cookie decorating, and a visit with Mrs. Claus. Tree Lighting festivities begin at Sunday, December 15 | Breakfast with Santa : Santa journeys from the North Pole for a magical breakfast and photos in the ballroom. Enjoy bakery and waffle stations, beverage and hot food stations, as well as an egg kitchen, kids' buffet, festive crafts, and more. Seatings are 9:00 a.m. , 9:30 a.m. , and 10:00 a.m.

: Santa journeys from the North Pole for a magical breakfast and photos in the ballroom. Enjoy bakery and waffle stations, beverage and hot food stations, as well as an egg kitchen, kids' buffet, festive crafts, and more. Seatings are , , and Tuesday, December 31 | "A Night in New Orleans" New Year's Eve Dinner at mar'sel : Escape to New Orleans for a night with the a four- or five-course tasting menu at mar'sel (number of courses is dependent on seating times). A live jazz band, specialty wine offerings, and parting gifts for guests round out the evening . Seatings are from 5:00-6:00 p.m. and 7:30-8:00 p.m.

: Escape to for a night with the a four- or five-course tasting menu at mar'sel (number of courses is dependent on seating times). A live jazz band, specialty wine offerings, and parting gifts for guests round out the evening Seatings are from and Tuesday, December 31 | New Year's Eve Winter Wonderland Family Dinner: Be transported into a magical winter wonderland-themed family celebration and set resolutions for the New Year over a three-course meal and live action dessert bar. Toast to a fabulous year ahead with Champagne and live entertainment. Seatings are 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Be transported into a magical winter wonderland-themed family celebration and set resolutions for the New Year over a three-course meal and live action dessert bar. Toast to a fabulous year ahead with Champagne and live entertainment. Seatings are and Visit here to purchase tickets. Tuesday, December 31 | New Year's Eve Underwater Extravaganza: Count down to 2020 with a dazzling celebration for those 21 and over, including an open bar with VIP bottle service available. Enjoy a variety of food stations from Terranea's award-winning culinary team and dance the night away to tunes provided by a live DJ. Room package available that includes two tickets to the Extravaganza. The celebration begins at 9:00 p.m. and goes until 2:00 a.m. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Count down to 2020 with a dazzling celebration for those 21 and over, including an open bar with VIP bottle service available. Enjoy a variety of food stations from Terranea's award-winning culinary team and dance the night away to tunes provided by a live DJ. Room package available that includes two tickets to the Extravaganza. The celebration begins at and goes until Visit here to purchase tickets. Ongoing | Elf Tuck-Ins – Send little ones to bed with visions of sugar plum fairies after sweet treats and bedtime stories with Santa's special helpers—Terranea's resident elves –along with a special stocking for each child to hang by the chimney. Offered December 13-24 between the hours of 7:00-9:00 p.m. Advanced reservations required.

– Send little ones to bed with visions of sugar plum fairies after sweet treats and bedtime stories with Santa's special helpers—Terranea's resident elves –along with a special stocking for each child to hang by the chimney. Offered between the hours of Advanced reservations required. Ongoing | Coastal Escape – Take an escape from the winter chill, and arrive in sunny Los Angeles, California , for a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay and receive up to 25% off the Best Available Rate. Guests can enjoy award-winning spa, adventures by land or by sea, a round of golf at The Links, or any of our dining offerings. 2-night minimum stay required, offered between October 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020 .

