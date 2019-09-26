Terranea Turns Pink In Honor Of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month This October

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea, Los Angeles' premier oceanfront luxury resort, announces its yearly Terranea Turns Pink initiative taking place from October 1-31, 2019. All month long, a portion of the proceeds from spa treatments, golf rounds, adventure activities, pink cocktails and desserts, room stays and more will be donated to breast cancer organizations Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"We are delighted to turn pink and raise money for this important cause," says Terri A. Haack, president of Terranea Resort. "Last year through resort-wide efforts, Terranea raised over $28,000 for breast cancer support and research during 'Terranea Turns Pink,' and we hope to exceed this goal with this year's campaign."

Some of the specialty offerings guests can expect at Terranea in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month are listed below:

STAY – For every stay in October, Terranea will donate $5.00 to breast cancer support and research. Guests will have the option to match Terranea's $5.00 donation with an optional add-on when booking their stay in October. ( Some restrictions may apply; excludes groups).

The resort chefs will proudly wear pink chef jackets during the month of October, and specialty pink food and drink items will be offered with givebacks to breast cancer support and research: The "Spice Up Your Awareness" margarita made with Tanteo Tequila and New Belgium Brewing Company's Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and ONEHOPE Wine rosé by the glass will be offered at every restaurant; ONEHOPE Wine, Tanteo and New Belgium will match Terranea's $1.00 donation per every beverage sold

catalina kitchen: Beet Hummus, served with warm naan and labneh



bashi: Futomaki Sushi Roll, made with soy paper, beet rice, shiitake mushrooms, kanpyo, tamago, and cucumber



solviva: Strawberry Revive Smoothie and Pink Ribbon Oysters, served with a pink peppercorn mignonette



Lobby Bar: Grilled Pink Ribbon Oysters, served with pink peppercorn and kelp butter



Nelson's: The tortillas on the restaurant's signature Baja Fish Tacos will be turning pink



sea beans: A selection of rose-hued desserts including pink cupcakes, ribbon shortbread cookies, rose-infused iced or hot latte with pink whipped cream, a pink colada, as well as raspberry pink creamer for guests to add to any hot or iced coffee

RELAX – $1.00 from each treatment at The Spa will be donated to breast cancer support and research. The Spa will also have breast exam cards to raise awareness for self-care, as well as a special area featuring a "Pink Boutique," with proceeds from retail sales also being donated. On Sunday, October 13 at 7pm , Terranea will offer its monthly Full Moon Yoga under the autumn moon. Participants are encouraged to wear pink attire and bring a yoga mat; a $20.00 charitable contribution to Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach is also encouraged.

from each round at The Links will be donated to breast cancer support and research. On , enjoy a day filled with a 9-hole round of golf at The Links, on-course contests, food and beverage vendors, silent auction items, yoga practice, and evening Sound Series concert for , presented by Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers and City of Hope. Proceeds from the event will support Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, which offers a free comprehensive program of emotional support and education to cancer patients and their loved ones, at any stage of their cancer diagnosis. Guests who wear pink to this event will receive half off drinks at the Nelson's Sound Series. SHOP – 10% of all purchases of My Saint My Hero bracelets available at marea, and 10% of all purchases of pink Pura Vida bracelets available at pointe discovery, will be donated to breast cancer support and research.

For more information about Terranea Turns Pink, visit Terranea.com/pink.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. In 2019, Terranea was designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

