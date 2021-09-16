Terranea Turns Pink In Honor Of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month This October

"This October, we are delighted to present our seventh annual Terranea Turns Pink celebration," says Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President at Terranea Resort. "This month-long philanthropic campaign not only advocates for breast cancer support and research, but also invites our guests and local community to participate in our efforts through a variety of offerings throughout the resort. From spa treatments to specialty menu items – join us this October for an extraordinary experience during Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, guests can enjoy specialty offerings throughout the resort, including:

STAY – Terranea welcomes guests to generously support its fundraising efforts, with an accessible option upon booking to donate to Cancer Support Community (minimum $10 ) throughout the month of October. *Terranea will match each donation.

From savory to sweet, the culinary team has created a variety of special Terranea Turns Pink food and beverage offerings – each donating a portion of proceeds to the campaign. Purchase blush-hued and freshly baked treats, including pink macarons, sugar cookies, and cake and meringue pops at sea beans. The Lobby Bar and Terrace is serving up light bites like their pink Ribbon Oyster with Strawberry Rosé Granita. Sip ONEHOPE Wine Rosé at Nelson's, The Lobby Bar and Terrace, catalina kitchen, bashi, and mar'sel. RELAX – Relax and rejuvenate at The Spa at Terranea, currently offering limited treatments to resort guests. Experience ultimate tranquility with a 60-minute CBD Massage. Additionally, pick up an informative breast exam card at The Spa, which promotes awareness for preventative measures and early screenings. Find balance with an invigorating Terranea Turns Pink Virtual Sound Bath during the month of October or a 60-minute in-person Seaside Yoga class on Saturday, October 16 at 8am . Guests are encouraged to wear pink attire and kindly contribute a $20 donation. Advance reservation required, please call 310.365.2743 for reservations and additional information.

Enjoy a day filled with a 9-hole round of golf at The Links, on-course contests, beverage offerings, and silent auction items for Birdies for Breast Cancer. Proceeds from the event will directly support Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, which offers a free comprehensive program of emotional support and education to cancer patients and their loved ones, at any stage of their cancer diagnosis. SHOP – During the month of October, shop for a good cause at marea. A percentage of all purchases from My Saint My Hero bracelets and VOYAGE et CIE products will benefit breast cancer support and research.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit Terranea.com/pinkhttp://www.terranea.com/celebrate or call (866) 261-5873.

*some restrictions apply; excludes groups

