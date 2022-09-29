Terranea Turns Pink In Honor Of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month This October

The resort's annual campaign promotes awareness, research, and support, with a portion of initiative proceeds benefitting Cancer Support Community South Bay and Play for P.I.N.K.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, Terranea Resort hosts its eighth annual Terranea Turns Pink initiative taking place from October 1 – 31, 2022. The Southern California oceanfront luxury resort will donate a portion of proceeds from offerings including spa treatments, ocean adventure activities, ONEHOPE Wine Rosé, pink desserts, and more, to benefit breast cancer organizations Cancer Support Community South Bay and Play for P.I.N.K.

"We are honored to partner with our local community and resort guests as part of our eight annual philanthropic campaign to advocate for breast cancer support and research," says Ralph Grippo, President at Terranea Resort. "This month-long Terranea Turns Pink initiative allows guests to participate through a variety of extraordinary offerings across the resort, including oceanfront adventures, decadent dining, specialty cocktails, spa treatments and more, all in support of the tremendous cause."

In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, guests can enjoy specialty offerings throughout the resort, including:

STAY

For every stay in October, Terranea welcomes guests to generously support its fundraising efforts, with an accessible option to donate to breast cancer support and research through dynamic packaging upon booking. For more information or to make reservations, please visit Terranea.com/offers.

DINE

From savory to sweet, the award-winning culinary team has created a variety of special Terranea Turns Pink food and beverage offerings – guests will be tickled pink by the selection of rose-hued desserts at sea beans, ONEHOPE Wine Rosé by the glass, and Tanteo margaritas offered at every restaurant. ONEHOPE Wine and Tanteo will be matching donations for each beverage.

RELAX

Relax and rejuvenate at The Spa with a signature body treatment, of which a donation from each treatment will be donated to breast cancer support and research. The Spa will also have breast exam cards to raise awareness for self-care, as well as a special area featuring a "Pink Boutique," with retail proceeds also being donated.

SHOP

During the month of October, 10% of all purchases of Apothia Pink IF roll on perfume, available at marea, and 10% of all purchases of pink logo caps, available at pointe discovery, will be donated to breast cancer support and research.

ADVENTURE

Aim to try something new and for every archery activity booked in October, Terranea will donate in support to breast cancer support and research. Advanced reservations are required. Palos Verdes Archery Lessons will generously match each activity donation. For more information and to reserve a spot, please book online.

EVENTS

Sound Series at Terranea Resort | October 1 | 6pm

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Terranea with a special edition of the Sound Series at Nelson's. Enjoy live music, local craft beers, gourmet creations, and cool ocean breezes – with a portion of proceeds benefitting Cancer Support Community South Bay and Play for P.I.N.K.

ONEHOPE Wine Tasting | October 7 | 6pm

On the first Friday of every month, Terranea invites guests to unwind with a ONEHOPE Wine tasting during its nightly sunset ritual. Proceeds from ONEHOPE purchases benefit local foundations.

Full Moon Yoga | October 9 | 7pm

In celebration of the full moon, yoga enthusiasts of all levels are invited to practice yoga under the warm summer night sky while the bright full moon shines above. Please bring your yoga mat and $20 charitable donation for Cancer Support Community South Bay.

8th Annual Birdies for Breast Cancer | October 22 | 9am – 2pm

Join City of Hope South Bay and Providence Little Company of Mary at Terranea Resort's scenic oceanfront golf course – The Links. Play a round, enjoy food and drinks, a silent auction, and on-course contests – with proceeds benefiting Cancer Support Community South Bay's valued work offering assistance and guidance to cancer patients and their families.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit Terranea.com/pink or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier luxury oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 13 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and eight dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network, and has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot-on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

