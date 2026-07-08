Terranean Herbs Strengthens Commitment to Authentic Mediterranean Foods and Community Impact Through Non-GMO Project Funding

Round 7 Equitable Transfer Program recipient supports immigrant women, authentic Levantine flavors, and transparent ingredient sourcing

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranean, a women-owned Lebanese American snack company based in Cleveland, Ohio, received funding through the Non-GMO Project's Equitable Transfer Program (ETP) to renew Non-GMO Project verification for its line of pita chip snacks, seasonings, and spreads.

Terranean is a women-owned Lebanese American snack company in Cleveland, Ohio. The company received funds from The Non-GMO Project's Equity Transfer Program to help cover the cost of verification.

The Non-GMO Project launched the Equitable Transfer Program in 2023 to address longstanding inequities that limit BIPOC-led companies' access to capital, industry support, and market visibility across the food, beverage, and body care sectors. Through targeted financial support, the program helps mission-driven brands pursue and maintain Non-GMO Project verification while strengthening consumer trust through transparency and ingredient integrity.

Preserving Authentic Levantine Flavors

Terranean centers its product line around signature double-layered pita chips made from real pita bread, baked to a crisp texture, and seasoned with bold flavors including authentic za'atar herb, spicy za'atar, hand-harvested sea salt and cinnamon sugar.

Lebanese American entrepreneur and mother of three Tina Chamoun founded the company with a mission to share the authentic flavors of her heritage while creating meaningful opportunities for immigrants in her Cleveland, Ohio community.

"For years, Levantine flavors were either overlooked or misrepresented on US shelves, and Terranean set out to change that," said Chamoun. "What began in 2019 with small-batch za'atar blends has grown into a women-owned, community-driven brand proudly producing Levantine-inspired snacks that bring people together through food and increases representation of authentic Middle Eastern products."

Terranean continues to earn recognition for bringing authentic Mediterranean flavors to a wider audience. The Nourishing Change Conference named the company an Emerging Brand winner for its avocado oil pita chips seasoned with health-forward spices, and Good Housekeeping selected Terranean's pita chips for its Best Snack Awards as the "Best Pita Chip." These honors reflect the company's commitment to combining cultural authenticity, ingredient integrity, and consumer appeal.

Building Community Through Food

Terranean's mission extends beyond its products through community investment and advocacy.

Chamoun co-founded Wonder Women of Food, a Cleveland-based support network for women in the food industry, fostering collaboration and mentorship among local entrepreneurs. She also co-founded Arab Americans Cleveland, a networking and support group that connects and empowers Arab American professionals throughout the region. The organization builds stronger relationships, celebrates cultural heritage, and creates pathways to success in business, leadership, and civic engagement.

"At Terranean, our engagement in the ethnic community is an extension of our mission," explained Chamoun. "We are not just a food brand; we are a purpose-driven company dedicated to quality, tradition, and social impact. By supporting women, immigrants, small business owners, and vital nonprofit organizations, we hope to contribute to a stronger, more inclusive Northeast Ohio."

Advancing Integrity and Sustainability

Terranean used Equitable Transfer Program funding to renew Non-GMO Project verification across its product line. The company formulates its products with non-GMO, vegan, and dairy-free ingredients and excludes preservatives and artificial colors.

Terranean also advances its zero-waste commitment by upcycling imperfect pita bread and production crumbs into food-service offerings and compost for the local community. Through these efforts, the company reduces food waste while maximizing resources.

"Terranean exemplifies the spirit of the Equitable Transfer Program," said Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project. "Tina has built a business that not only preserves and celebrates authentic cultural food traditions, but also creates economic opportunities for immigrant women and strengthens community connections. We are proud to support Terranean's continued commitment to transparency, integrity, and representation in the natural products industry."

Since launching the Equitable Transfer Program in 2023, the Non-GMO Project has completed seven funding rounds and awarded approximately $42,031 to BIPOC-led companies in the natural products industry. By reducing barriers to third-party verification, the program expands access to market opportunities while supporting a more equitable and transparent food system.

About Terranean

Lebanese American entrepreneur Tina Chamoun founded Terranean, a women-owned food company in Cleveland, Ohio, to share the authentic flavors and traditions of the Levant with modern consumers. Through its line of Mediterranean-inspired snacks, seasonings, and spreads, Terranean combines premium ingredients, cultural heritage, and ingredient transparency while creating meaningful employment opportunities for immigrant women. The company also invests in community initiatives that promote entrepreneurship and cultural connection and advances sustainability through its zero-waste commitment. Terranean products are available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.terraneanherbs.com Lebanese American entrepreneur Tina Chamoun founded Terranean, a women-owned food company in Cleveland, Ohio, to share the authentic flavors and traditions of the Levant with modern consumers. Through its line of Mediterranean-inspired snacks, seasonings, and spreads, Terranean combines premium ingredients, cultural heritage, and ingredient transparency while creating meaningful employment opportunities for immigrant women. The company also invests in community initiatives that promote entrepreneurship and cultural connection and and advances sustainability through its zero-waste commitment. Terranean products are available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.terraneanherbs.com

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. Through its Food Integrity Collective, Non-UPF Verified program, and Non-GMO Project Verified mark, the organization promotes transparency and health in food systems. Since 2007, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal has remained North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Learn more at foodintegritycollective.org, nonultraprocessed.org, and nongmoproject.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Non-GMO Project