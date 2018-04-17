Terranova Receives International Recognition for its Outstanding Complete Security Awareness Solution

These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on April 16, 2018, in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers. ''For a third year in a row, Terranova has distinguished itself through its innovativeness and international leadership", said Lise Lapointe, CEO of Terranova.

This year's new feature: Terranova's 5 steps Awareness Framework

To help security professionals launch a successful Information Security Awareness campaign, Terranova developed a winning framework representing over 15 years of shared experience from CISOs. Terranova's implementation approach serves as the scaffold upon which the complete solution is based and it comprises the following 5 steps: analysing, planning, customizing, deploying and measuring success. "This integrated framework, has proven to deliver positive results by changing behaviors and empowering employees with a profound understanding of information security best practices," adds Lise Lapointe.

Category: Best Security Training and Educational Programs

Product: Terranova's Complete Security Awareness Solution and Framework

Award: Silver Winner

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Terranova WW Corporation

Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant, Terranova develops comprehensive e-learning solutions for information security awareness. We successfully accompany security professionals in creating smart learning opportunities for end users regarding security and cyber-risks. We help measure employee-related vulnerabilities in real time, fulfill compliance requirements, and monitor improvements over time. Our solutions positively change information security behaviors. Owing to our multilingual and multicultural approach, we are renowned for providing outstanding support to organizations globally.

