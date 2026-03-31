TerraNova's Equilibrium Program Expands Community Access to Wellness Through Horses

Structured equine-assisted programs in Myakka City offer mindfulness, literacy, and opportunities for natural and authentic connection

MYAKKA CITY, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranova Equestrian Center today announced the continued expansion of its Equilibrium program, a community-focused initiative designed to make equestrian experiences more accessible through mindfulness, literacy, and equine-assisted learning. Developed to extend TerraNova's impact beyond traditional competitive riding, Equilibrium provides structured, guided opportunities for individuals and families to experience the emotional, educational, and wellness benefits of working with horses. The program includes a mix of free, subsidized, and fee-based offerings to ensure accessibility while supporting long-term sustainability.

Equilibrium Program at TerraNova Equestrian Center

"At its core, Equilibrium is about connection," said Molly Oakman, President of TerraNova Equestrian Center. "We are creating opportunities for people to slow down, engage with horses in a meaningful way, and experience the sense of balance and awareness that comes from that interaction."

A cornerstone of the program is Book Buddies, a literacy initiative that invites children to read aloud in a supportive, tech-free environment alongside TerraNova's miniature horses. These free, school-based and community-centered experiences help children build confidence, improve reading skills, and develop emotional awareness. Plans are underway to expand Book Buddies into after-school programs, volunteer opportunities, and on-site experiences. Equilibrium also offers a range of structured, year-round programming designed to ensure both accessibility and safety, including:

Equine-Assisted Learning: Weekly sessions focused on mindfulness, communication, and personal growth through guided interaction with horses

Youth Summer Camps: Expanding programs for children ages 5–12 featuring hands-on horsemanship, nature-based activities, and confidence-building experiences

Wellness Retreats: Adult programs for both equestrians and non-equestrians centered on all aspects of wellness through the human-horse connection and immersive activities in nature

Community Experiences: Scheduled activities such as "Picnics with the Ponies" that provide guided access to TerraNova's environment

All Equilibrium programming is intentionally scheduled and facilitated to ensure a safe, high-quality experience for participants while maintaining the integrity of TerraNova's world-class facilities. Currently supported by TerraNova, the program is exploring sponsorship opportunities and community partnerships to expand access to free and subsidized offerings. These efforts will help ensure Equilibrium's long-term growth while maintaining a commitment of service. Through its focus on education, wellness, and connection, Equilibrium is introducing a new generation to the value of the human-horse relationship—many for the first time.

For more information, visit www.terranovaequestrian.com/equilibrium.

ABOUT TERRANOVA EQUESTRIAN CENTER

TerraNova Equestrian Center, located in Myakka City, Florida, is a premier equestrian facility dedicated to excellence in sport, community engagement, and equine education. Through world-class competitions and innovative programs like Equilibrium, TerraNova is committed to expanding access to the equestrian experience while fostering connections between people, animals, and the natural environment.

SOURCE TerraNova Equestrian Center