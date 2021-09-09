Terranova's Stephen Bittel Announces New Lease Signed with Lumas Art on Lincoln Road, as Part of Plan to Bring More Arts and Culture-Oriented Businesses to the Area

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranova Corporation Chairman Stephen Bittel announced the completion of a lease deal for a 3,625 SF space for art retailer Lumas Art at 737 Lincoln Road, further evidencing the trend in business owners seeking to cater to the growing number of residents, tourists and other visitors flocking to the area.

"As part of our commitment to the City of Miami Beach, we are pleased to welcome Lumas Art, which is consistent with the missions of Terranova, the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, and the City of Miami Beach to bring more arts and culture-oriented businesses to Lincoln Road," Bittel said.

Additionally, Bittel also announced several other new Lincoln Road leases, including:

Plant Daddy doubling its square footage for a one-year lease term

doubling its square footage for a one-year lease term Sol + Sorbet renewing for an additional six months at 821 Lincoln Road

renewing for an additional six months at 821 Lincoln Road New tenant Pop-Up & Shop-Up, which is the first retail tenant to join the Lincoln Eatery food hall at 723 N Lincoln Lane. The food hall is an innovative space where emerging small businesses may showcase their products on a weekly or monthly basis.

"We are happy to continue to bring new activity and investment to Lincoln Road, which is a unique gem in Miami Beach," Bittel added. "The Miami Beach market remains strong and positioned for continued growth considering the ongoing migration of local and new-to-market businesses, residents and tourists to the area."

About Terranova Corporation

Terranova Corporation , South Florida's leading commercial real estate firm, is involved with nearly $1 billion in commercial real estate assets for its partners and its own portfolio. Terranova's comprehensive array of services include high street retail, leasing & property management and acquisitions/joint ventures. Services are offered to a select group of partners/clients who count on us to maximize the value of their real estate. More information is available at terranovacorp.com

Media Contact:

NewStar Media

Rhonda Price

[email protected]

(561) 371-9407



SOURCE Terranova Corporation