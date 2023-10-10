TerraPay Certified as a Great Place to Work® in the Middle East, India and UK

TerraPay

10 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

TerraPay's ongoing mission is to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally. TerraPay's culture is built on the pillars of humility, teamwork, ownership, adaptability and being a true global.

Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO of TerraPay, expressed gratitude for this achievement, stating, "We are immensely proud to be recognized as a 'Great Place to Work.' This certification validates the hard work, passion, and dedication that our team puts into creating an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered. At TerraPay, we understand that our success is directly tied to the well-being and growth of our employees."

"As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a workplace that inspires, motivates, and drives success for every member of our team. Together, we will continue to raise the bar and set new standards of excellence in our industry."

TerraPay is a global partner for leading banks, money transfer operators, mobile wallet providers, and financial institutions in order to enable seamless digital payments across borders. TerraPay aims for global expansion, particularly in the LATAM and MENA regions, with the goal of expanding their existing payout network to encompass 150 countries by 2024. With the acquisition of two new regulatory approvals this year, TerraPay holds regulatory licenses in 29 countries worldwide. The company's primary markets encompass the GCC, North, South, and Central Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Central, North, and South Americas.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About TerraPay:

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 29 global markets and enabling payments to 120+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

Media Contact: 
Juveria Samrin
[email protected] 

