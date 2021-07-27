TerraPay strengthens its leadership, on boards Vinay Trivedi as Global Head of HR and Administration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to build and strengthen international operations with a rich talent pool, TerraPay today on boarded Vinay Trivedi Global Head of HR and Administration, to lead the global HR efforts and also hone the responsibility of Administration at the company.

A seasoned professional, having over 15 years of industry experience, Vinay has worked on scaling organizations, building industry academia programs, making organizations more human and building employer brands. He has an extensive background in talent management, engagement and acquisition across varied sectors like IT, ITes, BFSI and the start-up ecosystem. In his previous stints, Vinay has worked with Amazon backed start-up Tonetag, Axis Bank, Accenture, Future Generali India Life to name a few. He is an alumnus of India's leading management school XLRI and is also a visiting and guest faculty at leading B schools in India.

Speaking on his appointment, Vinay Trivedi said, "I see people as key stakeholders in the success of any organization, and that's where a consistent humane approach to instil a sense of pride and belonging becomes most pertinent. In a short span of time, TerraPay has proved itself as a leader in global payments infrastructure and solutions provider, accomplishing big milestones in its journey. I look forward to strengthening the TerraPay brand and establishing itself as one of the most trusted employers globally. While we continue to expand our international footprint, our current focus is on recruiting rich and diverse professionals across the Middle East, Singapore, UK, Africa, India and USA markets. As an organization our aim will be on building a 'truly human organization' that values transparency, team work through collaboration and a high level of ownership to drive growth."

Welcoming Vinay to TerraPay, Ambar Sur, CEO and Co-founder, TerraPay commented, "We have strong ambitions for transforming TerraPay into a truly diverse, inclusive, people-driven and equitable company. Vinay brings a wealth of experience in change management, talent development, operational efficiency and recruitment, along with a proven ability to lead. We are confident he will help advance TerraPay's vision to foster a winning ethos of purpose-driven initiatives."

About TerraPay

TerraPay is a licensed digital payments infrastructure and solutions provider, paving the global payments highway. The company's robust foundation and innovative platform technology serve as the digital interoperability engine enabling customers and businesses globally to send and receive payments on a secure, transparent, efficient, and real-time basis. The agile network supports diverse payment instruments and types of payments while adhering to complex regulations and compliance standards in different markets.

