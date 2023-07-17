TerraPower and Centrus expand efforts to commercialize domestic HALEU production

TerraPower and Centrus Energy execute MOU to accelerate joint efforts to create domestic, commercial-scale HALEU production

BELLEVUE, Wash., and BETHESDA, Md., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPower and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) announced today a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to significantly expand their collaboration aimed at establishing commercial-scale, domestic production capabilities for high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to supply TerraPower's first-of-a-kind NatriumTM reactor[1] and energy storage system.

Under this MOU, Centrus and TerraPower will collaborate to ensure the Natrium demonstration reactor has access to HALEU at the milestones necessary to meet the project's 2030 operation date. The two companies will establish a cost-competitive and timely source of enrichment capacity in the United States at Centrus' Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-licensed HALEU production facility.

TerraPower and Centrus have been working together since 2021, when they entered into a contract for services to help expedite the commercialization of domestic enrichment technology at Centrus' Piketon, Ohio, facility.

"TerraPower is committed to a successful and timely delivery of the Natrium demonstration reactor," said Chris Levesque, TerraPower president and CEO. "This expanded collaboration with Centrus represents TerraPower's commitment to reinvigorating the domestic supply chain as we bring advanced reactors to market within the decade. Generation IV reactors are the solution we need for the energy grid of the future and this MOU will ensure we can fuel these reactors for decades to come."

"Centrus is ready to pioneer U.S. HALEU production and to meet the needs of TerraPower in bringing their advanced reactor to market," said Daniel B. Poneman, Centrus President and CEO. "American HALEU production is vital for deploying U.S.-designed advanced nuclear reactors. Establishing the domestic HALEU supply chain is critical for our energy independence."

The Natrium technology is a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor coupled with a molten salt-based integrated energy storage system that can boost power output to 500-megawatts for more than five and a half hours to serve peak demand; making it the ideal technology to pair with energy grids that have high penetrations of renewable resources and the only advanced reactor that can provide stability to the grid with baseload output while seamlessly boosting energy production to meet variable power needs.

In February 2023, Centrus completed the operational readiness review for its HALEU production facility and in June 2023 received permission from the NRC to begin operation. As part of this MOU, Centrus will work toward scaling up production capacity with additional centrifuge cascades to meet TerraPower's fuel requirements.

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world's most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world's public and private sectors to use advanced nuclear to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at https://terrapower.com/.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The Company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

