TerraPower Isotopes announces cGMP manufacturing facility

This new facility will expand TPI's actinium-225 production twentyfold.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPower Isotopes® (TPI®) announced today that the company is building its flagship current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) actinium-225 (ac-225) manufacturing facility in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. TPI's development of an East Coast manufacturing facility, along with expanding capacity in its existing Everett, Washington will increase production capacity 20-fold and position the company as the premier global distributor of ac-225. The project features a multi-year buildout, with production of cGMP actinium-225 beginning in 2029.

TPI Bellwether District Rendering

TerraPower Isotopes is part of TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company that advances transformative technologies across energy and healthcare. TPI is transforming the fight against cancer by bringing the next generation of isotopes to market, and its actinium-225 is currently being utilized in human clinical trials around the world. This new cGMP Bellwether Laboratory will further expand ac-225's supply, certify the product with cGMP standards, and increase production levels overall to support growing global drug development needs.

"TerraPower's mission is to deliver new technologies to market that can improve lives; and the work our TerraPower Isotopes team is doing shows real promise in supporting the expansion of a diverse suite of cancer treatments using nuclear medicine," said TerraPower president and CEO Chris Levesque. "This new facility will help us increase the global supply of actinium-225 and increase access for researchers and drug developers who are advancing new cancer treatments."

"Today marks a major milestone for TerraPower Isotopes and for the future of precision medicine. This new facility is a testament to the demand for actinium-225 as part of the growing industry which is transforming how cancer is treated," said Scott Claunch, president of TerraPower Isotopes. "Our team is proud to be building a large-scale cGMP manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, which will play a pivotal role in expanding global access to this rare isotope."

TPI evaluated over 350 potential sites across the United States in a rigorous site selection process that included 49 site visits in eight metropolitan areas. The Bellwether District is uniquely positioned to offer the scale, proximity to critical infrastructure, and access to a robust life sciences and medical ecosystem that is critical to TPI and the radiopharmaceutical industry.

Supporter Statements

"TerraPower Isotopes' presence in Philadelphia will strengthen a place where health, science, and technology converge to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. The city has a long history of turning ideas and discoveries into advances that accelerate progress, and TerraPower Isotopes' arrival brings new expertise and momentum to the region's dynamic research community. – Kevin B. Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer, University of Pennsylvania Health System

"Philadelphia continues to solidify its position as a premier hub for advanced therapies. This milestone highlights the depth of the region's life sciences ecosystem and its expanding role in advancing innovation in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical development. By establishing a presence here, the TPI team will benefit from a highly collaborative ecosystem that will meaningfully support the company's growth trajectory." - Sumit Verma, Co-founder, Orchestra Life Sciences

"TPI's Actinium-225 is already enabling clinical programs around the world as a key component of next-generation targeted alpha therapies. We congratulate them on this important milestone, as this new facility represents a critical step in expanding and strengthening the infrastructure required to accelerate the transformation of cancer treatments." - Jaap Duiker, Managing Director, Von Gahlen

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About TerraPower Isotopes

TerraPower Isotopes (TPI) is a mission-driven organization, founded by Bill Gates and a group of likeminded visionaries to solve global challenges using nuclear science. The TPI team applies innovative expertise and proven development methods to providing a secure isotope supply chain for targeted alpha therapies development. TerraPower Isotopes is increasing global access to actinium-225, supporting industry by developing advanced radioisotope generators that enable the efficient and automated extraction of rare isotopes with life-saving potential.

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement, and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world's most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world's public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at terrapower.com.

SOURCE TerraPower Isotopes