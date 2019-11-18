TERRA's "Done with IT" Mail-In Electronics Recycling Program Expands Again

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USB Recycling.com has joined TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) to provide electronics recycling options for residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

By joining TERRA and its mail-in recycling program Done with IT, USB Recycling.com will help drive awareness about the environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-Waste), allow consumers to sustainably recycle their used electronics and provide secure data destruction services to more than 14.6 million residents in 146 counties from their Certified R2 recycling facility in Wadesboro, NC and its affiliated facility in Blacksburg, SC.

With the addition of USB Recycling.com, Done with IT now serves more than 71 million people in 19 states.

"Only an e-Stewards and R2 Certified recyclers like USB Recycling.com provide sustainable and verifiable electronics recycling," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Used electronics are a growing threat to human health and the environment as well as backdoor to data breach."

According the EPA, e-waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream and accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills and illegal dump sites. E-Waste contains lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, etc. When these toxins leach into the environment, they contaminate the air, water and food supply and cause birth defects, damage to the coronary, respiratory, nervous and skeletal system functions.

"Most people don't understand the value of using a Certified recycler," said Richard Yang, owner of USB Recycling.com. "We are excited to help TERRA educate businesses and consumers about the importance of following e-waste best-practices."

The amount of e-waste generated annually will more than double by 2050 to 120 million tons, the equivalent weight of 83.5 million cars.

"TERRA and Done with IT are expanding rapidly and is actively seeking more Certified recycling partners," Napoli added.

About TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. For more information visit http://www.jointerra.org. Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

