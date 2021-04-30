TerraScale Selects Victory Logistics District as Location for Data Center Project

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale, a green technology company that is reinventing the future of digital infrastructure, renewable energy and cybersecurity, today announced that it has agreed on terms to locate its Energos Reno data center project at the Victory Logistics District development in Northern Nevada.

As part of the agreement, TerraScale will lease a 20-acre site that will be used to house the pilot data center portion of its Energos Reno project that will leverage on-site renewable energy.

Chosen for its strategic location at the intersection of two intercontinental highways, dual rail service and the central trunk of the fiber optic lines that traverse the U.S., Victory Logistics District will be home for the Energos Reno modular data center campus, which will be built in two phases. The first phase, planned for completion in Q3 of 2022, will provide 20MW for the initial data center anchor with ultimate delivered capacity at 100MW.

"We are honored to welcome TerraScale to the Victory Logistics District," said Evan Slavik, President of Real Estate at Mark IV Capital—Victory's master developer and general partner. "The company's vision for remaking the future of digital infrastructure is an ideal fit for the commercial, environmental, and logistical advantages that the development affords its occupants."

Mark IV Capital Senior Vice President of Northern Nevada Ross Pfautz added, "Northern Nevada is extremely well-positioned to accommodate a shift towards green data. In addition to being ideally situated at the convergence of many key transport corridors—including the Union Pacific and BNSF railways and intercontinental I80 and Hwy 50—the region boasts a low incidence of natural disasters, low energy cost, a favorable climate, and abundant access to fiber infrastructure."

Victory's existing master plan efforts on its northeastern 1,300 acres delivers a clear path for Energos Reno to initiate its development in 2021. The project is expected to strengthen the region's economic vitality and growth as well as new employment opportunities.

"Victory is an ideal location for the nerve center of Energos Reno," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale. "With its significant nearby population and strong job growth, the surrounding area is extremely well suited to serve as a springboard to the coming revolution in data centers and digital infrastructures more broadly."

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a green technology company that is reinventing the future of digital infrastructure. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its data center development projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy construction firms, and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world- creating digital infrastructure that is future-proof. Designed to deliver greener, smarter and more secure access to data, its projects accommodate the needs and demands of businesses and communities of today and of the future.

For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org

About Mark IV Capital

Mark IV Capital acquires, develops and manages commercial projects utilizing a long-term approach to deploy capital in markets where existing drivers will propel future value. The company has development experience in industrial, office and retail projects, with recent industrial development projects in Las Vegas, an office project in Chandler, Arizona and a significant mixed-use project in Round Rock, Texas (near Austin) which includes more than two million square feet of office space planned. Their portfolio includes industrial, office, retail and medical office properties in five Western states. Recently celebrating its 47th anniversary, Mark IV Capital is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has offices in Arizona, Colorado, Southern Nevada, Northern Nevada, Texas and Northern California. Their vision is to be a world-class provider of working environments for businesses.

For more information, visit www.markiv.com

