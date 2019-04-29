TerrAscend Appoints Lisa Swartzman to Board of Directors

Seasoned executive joins Board as independent director

TORONTO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER;OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend" or "the Company") today announced the recent appointment of Lisa Swartzman to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Swartzman is an accomplished C-suite executive who brings over 20 years of experience in large and mid-market publicly traded organizations. She has a proven track record of identifying growth drivers and potential risk areas. She currently serves as President of Airboss of America (OTCMKTS: ABSSF), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of high quality, proprietary rubber-based products to a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario, AirBoss operates facilities in Canada and the United States. Prior to joining Airboss, Ms. Swartzman held senior financial positions with some of Canada's largest publicly traded corporations and advised mid-market privately held companies in both the US and Canada.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Board of Directors of TerrAscend, particularly at this exciting time in its evolution," said Ms. Swartzman. "Michael Nashat and his team have made tremendous strides in a short period of time. I look forward to supporting the management team as they continue their efforts in expanding and establishing TerrAscend as a leading player in the global cannabinoid marketplace."



TerrAscend also announced that Gopal Bhatnagar has stepped down from the Company's Board. Dr. Bhatnagar is a Canadian cardiac surgeon, entrepreneur, and public health advocate. A regular contributor to medical research, Dr. Bhatnagar also co-founded 180 Smoke, a company that sells electronic cigarettes, in 2012. He serves as the Chief of Cardiac Surgery in the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

"Gopal has been instrumental in helping guide the Company in its starting stages and setting a medical foundation for our Canadian operations. We thank him for his many contributions and look forward to continuing to work with him as an advisor to TerrAscend," said Mr. Nashat. "At the same time, we're excited to welcome Lisa onto the Board. She brings a wealth of new ideas and experience that will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow."

"I'm proud to have been on this incredible journey with the TerrAscend team," said Dr. Bhatnagar. "I look forward to continuing as an outside advisor to the Company. I truly believe the best for TerrAscend is yet to come."

Additionally, Brian Feldman joined TerrAscend as an Officer and General Counsel effective April 8, 2019. Mr. Feldman brings over 20 years of broad, institutional legal experience to the Company.

The Company continues to build its senior leadership team and will announce additional senior executive appointments in the coming weeks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend provides quality products, brands, and services to the global cannabinoid market. The Company participates in the medical and legal adult use market in Canada and in US states where cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic or adult use. TerrAscend operates a number of synergistic businesses, including Arise Bioscience Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products; Ascendant Laboratories Inc., a biotechnology and licensing company committed to the continuous improvement of cannabinoid expressing plants; and Solace RX Inc., a proposed Drug Preparation Premises (DPP) focused on the development of novel formulations and delivery forms.

