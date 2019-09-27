TerrAscend to Present at Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER;OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend" or "the Company"), the first and only global cannabis company licensed for sales in Canada, the US, and the EU, today announced that its leadership will be participating in the following upcoming conferences.

Canopy Rivers Cannabis Symposium, Toronto, October 2, 2019: Jason Wild, Chairman of TerrAscend, will sit for a fireside chat with Narbe Alexandrian, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Rivers, entitled "TerrAscend's Expansion Strategy - Path to Becoming a Top Five MSO". The fireside chat will take place on October 2, 2019, at 1:30p.m. ET, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre. This half-day symposium will include a series of discussions on topics ranging from cannabis brand strategy to the biosynthesis of cannabinoids. Investors can watch the live stream of the symposium on YouTube at http://bit.ly/CanopyRiversCannabisSymposium.

Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium, Toronto, October 3, 2019: Heather Molloy, EVP Business Development of TerrAscend, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium. The presentation will take place on October 3, 2019, at 3:10 p.m. ET, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. In addition to the presentation, Michael Nashat, Chief Executive Officer of TerrAscend, Jason Wild, and other members of the TerrAscend leadership team will participate in investor meetings throughout the day. This one-day symposium will feature company presentations and meetings with senior management teams across the U.S. cannabis industry supply chain, including multi-state operators, technology providers, brand owners, hemp producers, oil extractors and ancillary products businesses. Investors interested in attending the conference or arranging a meeting with TerrAscend leadership should contact their Canaccord representative.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend provides quality products, brands, and services to the global cannabinoid market. As the first North American Operator (NAO), with scale operations in both Canada and the US, the Company participates in the medical and legal adult use market across Canada and in several US states where cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic or adult use. TerrAscend is the first and only cannabis company with sales in the US, Canada, and Europe as it has received EU GMP certification for its manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario. TerrAscend operates a number of synergistic businesses, including The Apothecarium, an award-winning cannabis dispensary with several retail locations in California and Nevada; Arise Bioscience Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products; Ilera Healthcare, Pennsylvania's premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser; Ascendant Laboratories Inc., a biotechnology and licensing company committed to the continuous improvement of cannabinoid expressing plants; Solace RX Inc., a proposed Drug Preparation Premises (DPP) focused on the development of novel formulations and delivery forms; and Valhalla Confections, a manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused edibles. Additionally, TerrAscend has been chosen by the state of New Jersey to be one of six permit applicants for a vertically integrated medical cannabis operation. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. Due to any investments made by TerrAscend in operations in the United States, enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

