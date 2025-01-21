Terrasmart Integrates Ground-Mount Racking Portfolio with First Solar Series 7 TR1 Module

Fixed-tilt and tracker solutions plus made-in-America thin-film modules deliver a flexible path to complying with Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) domestic content requirements

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrasmart announces it has successfully integrated both its fixed-tilt racks and its TerraTrak 1P Single Axis Tracker (SAT) with First Solar's Series 7 TR1 module . Combined with a broad portfolio that includes ground screws, driven piles, and ballasted foundations, the Terrasmart and First Solar partnership delivers a uniquely comprehensive domestically produced ground-mount offering for America's solar market. Because the systems are manufactured with 100% American-produced structural steel and iron, and use a majority of domestically sourced manufactured components, customers who pair Terrasmart products with the First Solar Series 7 TR1 can confidently meet the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) domestic content requirements.

A New US-Made Solution for Solar's Toughest Terrain

"We are grateful for this long-standing partnership with First Solar," says Terrasmart President Ed McKiernan. "Working closely together on joint product development and adaptation delivers strong mutual benefits for our customers and the American solar industry at large."

Terrasmart already delivers domestic content advantages with its fixed-tilt and foundation portfolio and is actively working on maximizing domestic supply for its tracker components. As one of the first providers to bring ground screw foundations to the U.S. market, Terrasmart offers a foundation-agnostic approach including driven piles and ballasted systems to make solar available across a wider range of challenging terrains, climates, and sensitive sites.

First Solar is in a unique position when it comes to domestic content. While the module manufacturer operates internationally, First Solar has the capability to produce 100% domestic modules in the United States, delivering incentive benefits at a significant scale.

McKiernan notes, "By partnering, Terrasmart and First Solar provide American developers with a clearer and more flexible route to securing the 10% domestic content bonus credit, thereby maximizing project savings and ROI."

Terrasmart focused its SAT integration efforts on TerraTrak 1P, optimizing its module attachment bracket system to hold the Series 7 at different locations to meet the project's loading requirements. Collaborative testing between First Solar, Terrasmart, and the CSA group ensures the rack and module integration meets the most stringent reliability and electrical safety standards.

"First Solar's collaboration with Terrasmart's engineering teams has delivered a high-quality, cost-effective mounting solution," says First Solar Applications Engineer Fritz Hittner. "Their broad suite of U.S. made ground-mount structures allow for fast and effective system installation while focusing on long-term durability across 1P tracker, fixed tilt, and carport market segments. We are proud to work closely with Terrasmart to deliver innovative solutions that contribute to domestic solar and meet our country's growing energy needs."

