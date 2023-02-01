Terravet REIT Acquires The LifeCentre Veterinary Properties in Leesburg, Virginia

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terravet Real Estate Solutions , a leading real estate group focused on veterinary real estate, recently announced that Terravet Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) acquired more than 25,000 square feet of property in Leesburg, Virginia. The two most recently acquired properties are from The LifeCentre veterinary campus (The LifeCentre & The LifeCentre WEST). This acquisition brings Terravet's total portfolio to more than 1.3 MM square feet of real estate.

The two properties house the operations of The LifeCentre's state-of-the-art hospital campus. They include 4 of the industry's top-20 corporate groups as tenants. The buildings were owned by a group of doctors and are located in Leesburg—an affluent suburb less than 1 hour northwest of Washington, DC.

"We're thrilled to add two of the highest quality 24/7 veterinarian buildings in the United States to our Terravet REIT portfolio," said Daniel Eisenstadt, CEO of Terravet. "The properties are great additions to our REIT's holdings of leading veterinary facilities."

Located on Fort Evans Road NE, the practices located at The LifeCentre provide 24/7 emergency and specialty veterinary care.

Terravet invests in, develops, and operates veterinary and other healthcare real estate throughout the United States. The company works alongside veterinary and healthcare operators to maximize the value of their properties by improving the quality of their facilities and selling their real estate.

About Terravet Real Estate Solutions

Terravet Real Estate Solutions is an internally managed real estate group that owns and manages veterinary properties and certain other healthcare properties across the United States. Terravet owns more than 1,300,000 square feet of veterinary and healthcare real estate located in 40 states. With the goal of providing flexible solutions, Terravet partners with strong veterinary and healthcare operators to help create opportunities for growth with sale-leasebacks, joint ventures, and renovation and expansion programs. The Terravet team is composed of real estate, finance, and operating professionals and brings decades of expertise to the transactions it leads. Terravet is committed to improving health by channeling resources and knowledge to the facilities where care is delivered and to those who deliver the care.

For more information, please visit www.terravetrealestate.com.

Press Contacts:

Terravet Real Estate Solutions

Daniel Eisenstadt, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Terravet Real Estate