Terraview®, the World's Most Powerful OS for the Wine Industry Accelerates Global Expansion and Unveils Breakthrough Features for Tackling Climate Change

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraview is proud to announce the launch of the most powerful and advanced version of its operating system for the wine industry. The platform offers real-time data intelligence at your fingertips, empowering vineyards with simple tools to seamlessly progress with higher predictability, greater information certainty, and a greener future.

Terraview platform and Vine Click app

The unveiling of breakthrough features of carbon footprint analysis, vintage matching, and augmented reality volume estimation deliver a massive leap for vineyards to mitigate the effects of climate change. After piloting its beta release with great success in key markets of France, Spain, Australia, and the United States, Terraview is now integrating deeper and expanding its global reach to South American and South African markets.

Climate change has posed enormous, unseen challenges, from frost to water and even land sustainability. Annually, the wine industry requires 640 billion liters of water and 800 million kgs of fertilizer to tackle pests and bacterial onslaughts. Wine-growing regions today are losing 1.6 million growing days every year.

Terraview addresses these key challenges that vineyards face today, including smart irrigation, sustainability, and yield estimation. The platform combines viticulture knowledge with machine learning and artificial intelligence to produce a self-learning, easy-to-use, and intuitive vineyard OS to assist with decision-making, all on one dashboard.

"Sustainability & Industry Growth is core for us, and these directives are at the center of when we are building and innovating products. As global demand for our OS increases, we've introduced these new features to provide accelerated intelligence for our customers regarding their vineyards," comments Prateek M. Srivastava, CEO, and Co-Founder. "We want to offer the simplest solutions to the greatest obstacles that vineyards face today."

New Features:

Carbon Footprint Analysis - Terraview will provide its customers with total CO 2 emissions, also known as carbon footprint, the first of its kind in the wine industry today. Allowing vineyards to take steps to become compliant and earn from carbon sequestration. Using the feature, for the first time, the sector can sequester more than 22.5 million carbon credits, which could be equivalent to $600 million or more every year.

Vintage Matching - The vintage matching feature gives an aggregate view and visually benchmarks against past vintages allowing the user to compare and predict results for greater control. Compare the top five vintages or any vintages of your choice on a timeline indicating the matching percentage.

Volume Estimation using AR - In addition to smart irrigation recommendations, disease and nutrient deficiency detection, real-time weather data, and yield estimation. The companion app Vine Click will offer in-situ volume estimation for crops using Augmented Reality, allowing users to know the volume of a bunch in a matter of minutes using imaging.

A Unified Platform & Companion App

The all-in-one dashboard enables you to visually access and benchmark data in real-time, providing greater control and efficiency, all from a single screen. The platform does not require any additional hardware purchases and is 100% integration-ready, and works with on-ground IoT devices, hardware sensors, and local weather stations. Users can simultaneously create work order requests, access satellite imagery, download reports, make decisions regarding canopy cover, disease outbreaks, irrigation, yield estimation, and create a time-lapse comparison in a highly secure environment.

Vine Click (available on iOS and Android) is the platform's companion app that works offline. With a single click, users can detect diseases and nutrient deficiency, manage risk and save valuable time. As a fully integrated part of the platform, it also acts as a guidance system offering suggestions to tackle the disease, pests, nutrition, or smart irrigation. Users can geo-tag and capture as many images in-situ to gain instant insights.

Pricing & Availability

The platform's standard version and Vine Click app are available at no cost. The Plus membership plan with premium features starts at $99 annually. Binny Bansal, Co-Founder of Flipkart.com and recipient of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2016, is the lead investor.

