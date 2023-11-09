Terray Therapeutics Announces Investment from NVIDIA to Enable Generative AI Design for Drug Discovery

Investment supported by additional financing from a strong syndicate of new and existing institutional investors, along with industry leaders

Companies collaborate to train foundation models for chemistry, harnessing Terray's massive experimental data to enable generative AI to design optimized small molecule therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company integrating scale experimentation and generative AI to improve the speed, cost, and success rate of small molecule drug discovery and development, today announced an equity investment by NVentures, NVIDIA's venture capital arm. Additional financing included a strong syndicate of new and existing institutional investors, including industry leaders John Maraganore, founding Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Bassil Dahiyat, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xencor.

"We're proud to work with NVIDIA," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terray Therapeutics. "We believe the scale, precision, and quality of our experimental data uniquely position us to harness the power of NVIDIA technologies to train our foundation models for chemistry. These models enable our generative AI to efficiently explore a vast molecular space to solve complex problems in drug discovery."

Terray will leverage NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud to develop the world's most comprehensive chemistry foundation models for small molecules, some of which will be available on the NVIDIA BioNeMo™ cloud service for generative AI in drug discovery. Tapping into the NVIDIA AI software stack and NVIDIA's full-stack computing expertise will help Terray optimize and scale the development of its foundation models. These developments will pave the way for Terray to leverage its proprietary experimental datasets to create powerful ligand-based and structure-based models to further propel Terray's pipeline into the clinic.

"Generative AI is making an outsized impact on the biotech industry," said Mohamed "Sid" Siddeek, corporate vice president and head of NVentures. "Terray's novel approach to training AI foundation models on the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform will help Terray make important breakthroughs in drug discovery."

Terray's platform is built for generative AI-driven drug discovery, integrating chemical experimentation and computation on an unprecedented scale. Everything the company does is grounded in an iterative approach, producing massive amounts of precise, purpose-built data that gets increasingly valuable with each cycle of design and experimentation. This collaboration adds speed and computational power to further accelerate Terray's internal and partnered preclinical pipeline.

About Terray Therapeutics
Terray is a biotechnology company with the technology, data, and mindset to radically change the way we discover and develop small molecule therapeutics. The company explores molecules and targets with a sophisticated integration of ultra-high throughput experimentation, generative AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology. Terray's platform uniquely blends experimentation and computation to deliver on the promise of generative AI for small molecule discovery—finding solutions to the toughest therapeutic challenges. To learn more about Terray visit, terraytx.com.

