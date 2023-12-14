Terray Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

News provided by

Terray Therapeutics

14 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Companies to leverage Terray's tNova drug discovery platform to identify small molecule therapeutics against targets of interest. The collaboration includes an upfront payment and performance-based milestone payments, as well as royalties on global net sales of products.  

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company integrating scale experimentation and generative AI to improve the speed, cost, and success rate of small molecule drug discovery and development, today announced a multi-target collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to discover and develop small molecule therapeutics in certain disease areas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Terray will discover and develop small molecule compounds against a set of targets nominated by Bristol Myers Squibb using the Terray tNova platform, with Bristol Myers Squibb subsequently assuming responsibility for development and commercialization. Terray will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments associated with the achievement of preclinical, clinical, and sales milestones as well as tiered royalties on net sales of products commercialized by Bristol Myers Squibb in connection with the collaboration.

"We're proud to strategically partner with Bristol Myers Squibb," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Terray Therapeutics. "This agreement combines the scale, precision, and speed of our platform with the breadth and expertise of our collaborators at Bristol Myers Squibb to find new small molecule therapeutics."

Terray's platform is built for generative AI-driven drug discovery, integrating chemical experimentation and computation. Everything the company does is grounded in an iterative approach, producing massive amounts of precise, purpose-built data that enables generative optimization of small molecules—all in service of finding the right molecules to solve complex problems in drug discovery.

About Terray Therapeutics
Terray is a biotechnology company with the technology, data, and mindset to radically change the way we discover and develop small molecule therapeutics. The company explores molecules and targets with a sophisticated integration of ultra-high throughput experimentation, generative AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology. Terray's platform uniquely blends experimentation and computation to deliver on the promise of generative AI for small molecule discovery—finding solutions to the toughest therapeutic challenges. To learn more about Terray visit: terraytx.com.

SOURCE Terray Therapeutics

Also from this source

Terray Therapeutics Announces Investment from NVIDIA to Enable Generative AI Design for Drug Discovery

Terray Therapeutics Announces Investment from NVIDIA to Enable Generative AI Design for Drug Discovery

Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company integrating scale experimentation and generative AI to improve the speed, cost, and success rate of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.