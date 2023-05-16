Terray Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Sudha Parasuraman, MD to its Board of Directors

Sudha Parasuraman, MD, experienced biotech leader with a strong track record of therapeutic development, joins as Independent Board Director

PASADENA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company accelerating drug discovery through the application of computational approaches to precisely generated chemical data at scale, today announced the appointment of Sudha Parasuraman, MD, as an Independent Director.

"We are tremendously excited to have Sudha join our Board of Directors," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terray. "As Terray's internal and partnered programs move towards the clinic, we are fortunate to be able to draw on Sudha's deep clinical and strategic expertise."

Dr. Parasuraman is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive who brings more than 20 years of clinical development, operations, and business experience in immunology, inflammatory, oncology, hematology and rare diseases. She is currently the Chief Medical Officer at Ribon Therapeutics leading the clinical strategy and development of novel, first-in-class therapeutics targeting the stress response pathways in oncology and Inflammatory diseases. Prior to joining Ribon in 2019, she was the Chief Medical Officer at X4 Pharmaceuticals where she led their immuno-oncology and rare disease programs. Dr. Parasuraman previously held leadership positions at uniQure Inc, Novartis and Millennium/Takeda and played a pivotal role in the successful approvals of subcutaneous VELCADE® (bortezomib), KISQALI® (ribociclib), and HEMGENIX® (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb). Before joining industry, Dr. Parasuraman was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and staff physician at Children's Hospital of Boston, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Brigham and Women's Hospital. She received her medical degree from the University of Madras, India, completed her pediatric residencies at Children's Hospital of Michigan and Los Angeles County/University of Southern California Medical Center, and fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

"I am thrilled to join the Terray Board of Directors and work with the talented team of scientists they have assembled," said Dr. Parasuraman. "Their unique platform has the potential to advance novel small molecule programs to address unmet need in multiple therapeutic areas. I look forward to bringing my strategic perspective on translational science, clinical development, and company-building to Terray."

About Terray Therapeutics

Terray Therapeutics is a biotechnology company operating at the convergence of AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology to propel drug discovery into the information age. Terray's proprietary integrated computational and experimental platforms generate massively scaled, powerfully agnostic chemical data that are purpose-built to power computational learning and reveal new interactions. This foundation is building an iterative, flexible chemistry engine that delivers more precise therapies to patients faster than ever before. To learn more about Terray, visit terraytx.com.

