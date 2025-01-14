Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2022 is in Wine Spectator's Top 10 Wine Values of 2024

MENDOZA, Argentina, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrazas de los Andes, a pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, is proud to announce that Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2022 has been named the #8 wine in Wine Spectator's list of the Top 10 Wine Values of 2024. The full list can be found online at WineSpectator.com.

"Speaking as a native of Mendoza, and on behalf of the entire team at Terrazas de los Andes, we are honored to be part of this list and especially proud to have our focus on mountain terroir recognized in this way," says Estate Director Lucas Löwi. "Our Reserva Malbec reflects the fresh taste of the complex Andes mountains because of our decades-long commitment to high-elevation vineyards and sustainable farming practices."

Spotlighting the best-priced wines of the year, the list features bottles that are rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator's 100-point scale, cost $40 or less and are made in large enough quantities to be widely available. Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2022 is rated 91 points and suggested retail price is $19.99.

"For the fourth consecutive year, our editors have selected their top values of the past 12 months. From Sonoma to Tuscany to Mendoza, the wines on this list all showcase top-tier winegrowing regions at their most budget-friendly, each of them finding a way to overdeliver on quality for the price," said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher, Wine Spectator. "We are pleased to present a selection of wines that are as affordable as they are delicious."

About Terrazas de los Andes: The story of Terrazas de los Andes began over 30 years ago, when the team recognized the potential of Mendoza and the Andes to craft fine mountain wines. Driven by this vision, they discovered unexplored lands in the Andes in search of a refined varietal expression that can only be achieved in Mendoza's cool, high-altitude terraces. It is there, where the earth meets the sky, that Terrazas de los Andes was born. Today, Terrazas de los Andes farms a mosaic of 200+ estate-grown vineyards that capture the bright, fresh taste of the Andes. With respect for nature front and center, the winery's Guardians of Mountain Life project embraces regenerative viticulture, conserves precious glacier water, and supports the local Andean community and the winery's own employees.

SOURCE Terrazas de los Andes