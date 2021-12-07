Terrell Anderson Joins Clinify Health as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinify Health, a minority-owned digital health company focused on improving health equity in underserved communities, has appointed Terrell Anderson its new Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth. Anderson will be responsible for growing Clinify's payer and provider network and expanding the value-based technology and care support capabilities across the company's existing and growth markets. The goal is to better enable community health centers and Medicaid managed care organizations to participate successfully in alternative payment arrangements that improve financial performance and quality of care outcomes.

Anderson is a 30-year veteran in managing operations, implementing care delivery models and developing strategies across the healthcare industry. He comes to Clinify Health from Friend Health, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Friend Health, based on Chicago's south side, is a high performing Federally Qualified Health Center in the Illinois market.

"Adding Terrell to the team is another step in Clinify's growth toward becoming the premier solution for payers and providers who work with our most vulnerable and complex patients living in underserved communities to transition toward alternative payment arrangements while incorporating social determinants of health," said Clinify Health Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Pelzer. Anderson will report to Pelzer as a key member of the leadership team and oversee many of the strategic priorities of Clinify's network partners in both existing and growth markets.

"Clinify Health is well-positioned in the marketplace and joining the leadership team allows me to broadly impact the health outcomes of underserved communities through innovation and technology," Anderson said. "As the company expands throughout the U.S., we will continue to focus on care delivery innovation by partnering with managed care organizations, community-based health centers and other entities."

Anderson possesses a deep understanding of Medicaid, Medicare and managed care challenges and opportunities. He served as chief operating officer for NextLevel Health, an Illinois-based Medicaid managed care organization, where he assisted in developing comprehensive strategies to support provider network enablement, patient engagement and quality performance objectives of the plan. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and earned a degree in Economics from Central Michigan University. Anderson serves on the boards of Youth Guidance, Association of Medical Facility Professionals and other community-based organizations.

About Clinify Health

Established in 2019, Clinify is one of the nation's fastest growing companies focused exclusively on value-based care models that incorporate health equity. Clinify removes barriers to healthcare access and improves health outcomes in minority and underserved communities by helping community health centers design and succeed in alternative payment arrangements. Clinify provides a solution combining healthcare expertise, analytics and care coordination services that can be used by patients, providers and insurers.

