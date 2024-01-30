Terrell "TJ" Ray Williams- Ward Jr. Ushers in 2024: A Fusion of Football, Sports Entertainment, and Social Impact

Terrell "TJ" Ray Williams- Ward Jr.

30 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for the sports and entertainment world, Terrell " TJ" Ray Williams- Ward Jr., renowned for his impactful NFL career, is poised to launch an innovative sports entertainment podcast this spring. This new venture promises to blend T. J.' s dynamic personality with in- depth discussions on sports, culture, and current events, offering listeners a unique perspective from one of football' s most distinguished former safeties.

Championing Social Causes with Passion

Terrell "TJ" Ray Williams

T. J. Ward' s dedication to social impact extends beyond his exciting podcast venture. Through the Ward Boy Project, a 501 ( c) 3 non- profit organization he founded, T. J. is deeply committed to empowering young leaders and athletes. This initiative reflects his and his brother Terron' s journey from San Francisco' s urban setting to NFL stardom, channeling their respect for philanthropy into nurturing the community that raised them. The project focuses on the East Bay Area, offering financial aid for camps and events, driven by the strong work ethic and values instilled by their father, former NFL player Terrell Ward Sr. The Ward Boy Project is a testament to giving back, focusing on the holistic development of student- athletes. For more information on how to support this meaningful cause, visit www.wardboyproject.org

Revolutionizing the World of Sports Management

T. J.' s influence extends into the realm of sports management with the Player Above Sports Group ( PASG), co- founded with Markeese La Vette. PASG is at the forefront of sports management, offering comprehensive support and career development to professional athletes. This innovative agency is a reflection of T. J.' s vision for a holistic approach to athlete management, ensuring success both during and after their sporting careers. Visit: www.playerabovesports.com on Instagram @ playerabovesportsgroup.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Podcast

The sports community eagerly awaits the launch of T. J.' s podcast, which is set to offer a fresh and insightful take on the world of sports. This platform will not only entertain but also educate l isteners, adding to the rich tapestry of T. J.' s post- NFL career.

T. J. Ward' s journey from an NFL superstar to a multifaceted entrepreneur and philanthropist is a testament to his dedication and versatility. His upcoming podcast and continuous work in social causes and sports management showcase his commitment to making a meaningful impact in every endeavor he undertakes.

Keep abreast of the latest developments with T. J. Ward' s podcast, his impactful Ward Boy Project, and the Player Above Sports Group at PASG. Stay connected with T. J. by following his personal Instagram @ bossward 43 for updates on his diverse endeavors and community contributions. T. J. Ward' s Flows in 2024: https://www.flowcode.com/page/tjwardjr

For media or partnership inquiries, or to engage Terrell " TJ" Ray Williams- Ward Jr. for keynote speaking opportunities, please reach out to Isis Lovell and or Lela at SNG | Amazing Trendsetters at 323 - 708 - 3445 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Terrell "TJ" Ray Williams- Ward Jr.

