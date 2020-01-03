Terrence Brady Begins Role as President, CEO and Trustee of Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Underwriters Laboratories Inc. announced today that Terrence R. Brady began his new position as president, chief executive officer and trustee of the 125-year-old safety science research and standards development organization. He assumes the new posts after the retirement of long-serving CEO Keith Williams. Mr. Brady's appointment as CEO by the board of trustees had been announced this past September.

Mr. Brady said, "Safety science research and standards development will remain our core priorities as we continue to help our stakeholders overcome emerging and complex safety challenges. As I announced at our annual meeting in May, we have embarked on a path to become the world's preeminent safety science research institution by growing both the depth and breadth of our research capabilities. Our mission to help make the world a safer place has never been more important."

In 2018, Mr. Brady was appointed president of Underwriters Laboratories with responsibility for leading its operations, strategy and growth. He joined UL in 2012 as senior vice president and general counsel and became senior vice president, chief commercial and legal officer in 2015 with responsibility for overseeing the legal, compliance, government affairs, marketing and strategy functions of UL.

Prior to joining UL, Mr. Brady was an associate and partner for 27 years in the global law firm Winston & Strawn LLP, concentrating his practice in mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and corporate governance. Mr. Brady attended Dartmouth College and Notre Dame Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Journal of Law, Ethics & Public Policy.

Mr. Brady serves on the board of trustees of Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep and the board of directors of the Chicago Botanic Garden. He is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, the Executives' Club of Chicago and the Asia Society.

About Underwriters Laboratories

Underwriters Laboratories is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through the discovery and application of scientific knowledge. We conduct rigorous independent research and analyze safety data, convene experts worldwide to address risks, share knowledge through safety education and public outreach initiatives, and develop standards to guide safe commercialization of evolving technologies. We foster communities of safety, from grassroots initiatives for neighborhoods to summits of world leaders. Our organization employs collaborative and scientific approaches with partners and stakeholders to drive innovation and progress toward improving safety, security, and sustainability, ultimately enhancing societal well-being.

We fund our work through grants, the licensing of standards documents and the business activities of our affiliate, UL Inc., which also advances our shared mission through its testing, inspection, audit, certification, verification, advisory, training, analytical and digital application services. Jennifer Scanlon serves as president, chief executive officer and director of UL Inc. For more information about Underwriters Laboratories, visit UL.org. For more information about UL Inc., visit UL.com.

