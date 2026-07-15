Terret Launches Nexus: The First Revenue Platform to Autonomously Diagnose and Fix Broken Sales Pipelines

Terret's new platform turns revenue insights into automated execution, unlocking up to $1.2 trillion in productivity across sales and marketing.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terret, the AI-native revenue platform powering enterprise GTM teams, today announced the general availability of Terret Nexus, the first answer-to-action engine built specifically for revenue organizations. Nexus transforms how companies analyze revenue performance and execute on insights. It combines world-class strategic analysis with precision execution, eliminating the costly gap between knowing what to do and actually doing it.

Traditional revenue platforms provide basic insights without surfacing root causes, then leave teams to manually operationalize incomplete findings into playbooks, workflows, and coaching – a process that takes months and often fails. Nexus is the only platform that closes the loop between analysis and execution: it answers complex revenue questions no other AI can handle, then automatically turns those answers into action across CRM, conversation tools, and daily workflows.

"Every CRO is asking the same critical questions: Why are win rates dropping? What are my closers doing differently? How do we beat Competitor X?" said Justin Shriber, CEO of Terret. "Despite massive AI investments, they still can't get complete answers – or take action on partial insights. Nexus changes that. We're the only answer-to-action engine that gets to the root of revenue issues, then executes with relentless precision."

Built on AI-Native Architecture

Terret Nexus operates on three interconnected layers that create compounding competitive advantage:

Terret Revenue Graph – Generates the full revenue context by capturing and connecting structured and unstructured data from every revenue system – CRM, email, calls, and data warehouses. Competing solutions capture a fraction of the data, opening the door to shallow analyses and hallucinations.

AI Architects – Specialized AI models that act as strategic system designers, reasoning across the Revenue Graph to build optimal GTM strategies, winning playbooks, competitive takedown approaches, and product roadmaps. AI Architects take system design to the next level by automatically configuring the underlying systems required to operationalize policies and processes. Updates are pushed to the field in real time with no human intervention required.

AI Agents – Coordinated execution models that deploy what AI Architects design – scripting calls, coaching reps, scoring deals, and generating forecasts with F1 pit crew precision.

Evan Randall, VP of Revenue Operations at Teradata, summarized the value that Terret Nexus delivers: "Insight that doesn't reach the rep is just expensive reporting. Nexus closes the loop – it diagnoses what's actually happening in deals and pushes the next move to the rep in the flow of work. The analysis becomes the action. That's the part nobody else has cracked."

Closing the Strategy-to-Execution Gap

McKinsey estimates that AI could unlock up to $1.2 trillion in productivity across sales and marketing – but only if insights actually reach the field. Today, most don't.

Most enterprise teams facing this problem attempt to build their own revenue agents – only to discover that the data foundation alone requires 4-5 specialized engineers and 6-12 months before anything reaches production. Nexus collapses that timeline to 48 hours, giving teams a battle-tested Revenue Graph to build on rather than build from scratch.

For a 100-rep enterprise revenue team growing 25% annually, Nexus delivers:

$500K–$2M in annual savings by eliminating external consulting spend while delivering faster, more accurate insights

25% rep productivity increase by deploying top-performer strategies automatically across entire teams

50% RevOps efficiency gain as playbooks generate and update themselves without manual build cycles

Combined, these improvements create $7.5M–$8M in total annual economic impact per organization – enabling asymmetric growth by scaling revenue without proportional increases in costs.

Availability

Terret Nexus is now generally available. For more information and to request a 48-hour proof of concept, visit terret.ai.

About Terret

Terret is the leading provider of AI-native revenue solutions for enterprise GTM teams. Terret Nexus, the industry's first answer-to-action engine, connects deep strategic analysis to relentless execution, enabling asymmetric growth for revenue organizations. Companies including Cloudflare, Mistral, and Teradata rely on Terret to scale revenue without a proportional increase in costs. For more information, visit terret.ai.

SOURCE Terret