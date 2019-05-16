Terri Bonoff Named New Chief Executive Officer for JF&CS Atlanta

Bonoff is a former business executive and elected official from Minnesota. She served as a Minnesota State Senator from 2005-2016. As Chair of the Minnesota Senate Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee, she championed legislation to create the Minnesota PIPELINE Project, which expands dual training and apprenticeship programs in Minnesota in emerging and high-demand occupations by partnering employers and students.

Prior to her time in the Minnesota Senate, Bonoff had a successful career in the private sector. She began her business career working at Jackson Graves, a women's retail specialty chain, before moving to Tonka Toys as Manager of Promotional Services. She then served as Vice President & General Manager for the computer products division of Navarre Corporation, the division growing ten-fold during her tenure. She was the 2016 recipient of the Jewish Community Relations Council Sam Shiner award for her work on behalf of the Jewish community and securing substantial state funding for the Parent Child Home Program at the Minneapolis JFCS.

"Terri's combined business acumen and political experience and her success in building transformative social services programs make her an excellent choice to lead our agency," said Jeff Alperin, President of the Board at JF&CS. "She shares our passion for making a difference in the lives of others."

Bonoff moved to Atlanta after her husband joined Delta Air Lines. Shortly after, she joined the Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics & Computing (CEISMC), to launch an Atlanta-based PIPELINE Project. This pilot program partnered Purpose Built Schools, an Atlanta-based non-profit committed to breaking the cycle of poverty through high performing schools, with leading companies in the Atlanta area to facilitate internships and apprenticeships for high school students.

With Bonoff's hiring, Interim CEO Faye Dresner will resume her role as JF&CS Chief Program Officer, a position she has held since 2015. Bonoff will assume the CEO role on June 3, 2019.

About JF&CS

Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta is dedicated to making hope and opportunity happen for the metro Atlanta community. Established in 1891, Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) offers programs and resources to help improve the quality of life and build self-sufficiency for individuals and families in greater Atlanta. Our vision is a community of empowered lives; our mission, making hope and opportunity happen. JF&CS serves thousands of individuals annually regardless of age, race, religion, national origin or ability to pay. For more information about our entire array of services, please call 770.677.9300 or visit JFCSatl.org. The main office is located at 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.

SOURCE Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta