Terri M. Lee Named New President and CEO of Atlanta Housing

AH Board of Commissioners voted unanimously.

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Housing (AH) Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Terri M. Lee as the agency's new president and CEO today, Wednesday, January 24. In this role, Lee will manage overall operations and establish strategic direction in alignment with the AH's mission to open doors to safe, quality affordable housing and create opportunities for economic mobility for Atlanta residents. Lee will also support the acceleration of Mayor Andre Dickens' goal of building and preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing.

A nationally recognized affordable housing executive and advocate with a proven track record of more than 25 years of service, Lee previously served as chief operating officer for AH since 2020, where she oversaw a $452M budget and guided daily operations. Prior to her service with AH, she served as the City of Atlanta's first chief housing officer after serving as deputy commissioner of the Department of City Planning for ten years.

"On behalf of the AH board, we're excited to officially approve and welcome Terri Lee as our new president and CEO," said Larry Stewart, chairman of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners. "I've had the pleasure of working with Terri over the past eight years at the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Housing in advocating and implementing the vision of the past three mayors. I'm extremely confident in her ability to continue the momentum as we uphold the standards of excellence and innovation Atlanta Housing is known for in the housing industry and expand Mayor Dickens' commitment to housing affordability in Atlanta."

Outgoing President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr. reaffirmed his support of Lee. "I've made it no secret that I wanted my chief operating officer to succeed me," said Jones. "During her tenure as COO, Terri spearheaded the agency's five-year strategic plan. Her leadership and commitment to building healthy, thriving neighborhoods cements her capability to move this agency forward. Terri has been an invaluable member of Atlanta Housing's leadership team, and I am honored to support her appointment as the new president and CEO of the agency."

As Chief Housing Officer for the City of Atlanta, Lee developed the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan to mobilize $1B from private, philanthropic, and public sources to create and preserve affordable housing. She helped oversee the distribution of more than $11M in COVID-19 emergency relief aid to support approximately 2,000 residents within a span of four months. Prior to Atlanta, Lee also served in housing and development roles in the City of Jackson, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Grambling State University with a Bachelor's in Public Administration and obtained a Master's Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Jackson State University. A member of several boards, Lee currently serves as an Executive Board Member and Trustee for Public Housing and Directors Association. In addition, she serves on the board of the Urban Land Institute's Livable Communities Council and District Council, HouseATL, and the City of Atlanta Housing Commission.

"Terri Lee is an exceptional leader with a long and distinguished career in affordable housing. Her extensive knowledge of housing policy, operations, and a deep connection to residents and love for Atlanta make her the right person at the right time to lead Atlanta Housing," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "Both I and members of my Administration look forward to working closely with her to accelerate my goal of building and preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing in eight years. Thank you to the Search Selection Committee, its Chair Duriya Farooqui, and the AH Board of Commissioners for leading a thorough and professional process. Together, with Terri, the Board of Commissioners, the incredible team at AH and my entire housing team, we will continue to move with the needed absolute urgency to build a more affordable Atlanta."

"I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of Atlanta Housing at this pivotal time. As housing affordability continues to be a national issue, it will take innovative approaches and partnerships to make the progress Atlantans deserve," said President and CEO Terri Lee. "I look forward to working alongside our Board of Commissioners, Mayor Andre Dickens, our community partners and outstanding staff to maintain the momentum of Atlanta Housing's continued transformation."

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, and homeownership opportunities. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

