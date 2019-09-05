Terri Miller Named President of ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG., one of the largest global providers of high- performance tractor/trailer sockets and cables, has named Terri Miller president, with overall operational responsibility for the company's North American sales, marketing, service, product development, manufacturing and customer support activities.

Miller has over 30 years of sales experience in leadership positions in the automotive electronics and connectors business. Previously, she has served as North American automotive market manager for Amphenol, responsible for the management of connector and wire harness sales for seven of the company's automotive and industrial product lines.

Prior, Miller was the technical sales manager for Kostal of America, overseeing Kostal's OEM and Tier One connector business for new underhood, safety and comfort automotive applications.

ERICH JAEGER USA Inc. is experiencing tremendous growth in North America due in part to the introduction of its JAEGER Expert™ line of superior performing products for mission critical tractor/trailer connections for the heavy-duty market, including its newly-formed Road Tough™ aftermarket line of products. With the company's North American growth strategy on schedule, its Piedras Negras, Mexico manufacturing facility is expected to double production capacity by mid-2020.

"With the introduction of our JAEGER Expert™ products to the N.A. market, and our continued development and series production of high-speed data connection systems for tractor/trailer connectivity, this is an exciting milestone in our company's 92-year history," said Miller.

About ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.

ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG, provides premium performance sockets and cables for the North American heavy-duty truck, passenger car, agricultural and military markets. With 92 years of experience, the company is one of the global leaders in trailer tow products that set the standard for quality, durability, product life and performance in the harshest conditions. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with facilities in China, Czech Republic and Mexico. The company will soon introduce sockets and cables to the heavy-duty aftermarket through its Road Tough™ brand.

