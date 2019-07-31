Terri Ross Consulting and the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) Form New Partnership

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terri Ross Consulting and the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) have formed a new, strategic partnership naming Terri Ross as the professional association's exclusive practice management expert. This partnership is part of an overall initiative to bring together all the necessary components for a medical aesthetics practice to thrive, including business resources, practice management expertise and legal assistance.

As of May 2019, AmSpa members now have access to special pricing on practice management programs and expert sales training provided by Terri Ross. This is the first time AmSpa has packaged together a team of industry experts that bring a full range of "must-have" resources to its members.

"We are so excited to partner with Terri Ross," said Alex Thiersch, JD, CEO of AmSpa. "Having watched her over the years, there is no one with more expertise in sales training. She brings an incredible amount of depth and credibility to her teaching, and we've all learned so much from her by listening to her talks.

"I'm honored to be an integral part of AmSpa and to use my 20+ years of corporate sales experience in the medical industry combined with my real-world, strategic model to help aesthetics practices thrive," said Terri Ross, Owner of Terri Ross Consulting.

Terri Ross is a featured speaker at AmSpa's Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps across the country.

Terri Ross Consulting

Terri Ross is an internationally renowned practice management consultant who helps aesthetics practices launch, scale and thrive by providing expert sales training and strategic start-up and growth coaching. Terri combines 20 years of experience with peak performance corporate sales teams with her real-world, strategic experience growing plastic surgery and med spa practices by 600%. For more information visit www.terrirossconsulting.com or call 310-272-5715.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business and legal resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices across the country. AmSpa's events–including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps and The Medical Spa Show–provide business and legal best practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, access to an exclusive, customized medical spa insurance package, and many other benefits. For more information visit www.americanmedspa.org , call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org.

