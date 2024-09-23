TERRIFIER 3 Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Unprecedented Positive Early Reactions Ahead of October 11 Wide Theatrical Release

Fans and Critics Praise Damien Leone's Masterpiece: "A Blood-soaked Triumph!"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Terrifier 3 premiered last week at Fantastic Fest 2024 in Austin, TX, to rapturous early acclaim from critics and fans. Following the shocking reactions to Terrifier 2, which caused some audience members to faint and vomit in theaters, initial buzz suggests Terrifier 3 could push audiences even further.

With its unapologetic violence and graphic kills, this third installment may set the bar even higher for intense horror experiences. Art the Clown's reign of terror over Christmas Eve in Miles County has taken the series' infamous gore to new heights, with audiences praising both the intensity of the kills and the lore's growing complexity:

Social media lit up in the hours following the premiere, with viewers calling it a "blood-soaked triumph" and "the most disgusting, vile film of the trilogy."





As initial reviews come in – with additional film critics expected to weigh in over the coming days – the early reactions are strong. /Film's Jacob Hall wrote "This is a movie that sets out on its own dark mission, and accomplishes that mission with a skill that is undeniable. The fantasy-tinged nightmare of 'Terrifier 3' is truly unlike anything else out there right now…" and io9's Germain Lussier said, "As messed up as it is, and as offended as you may be by it, it's hard not to respect it. Terrifier 3 is a big, intense, and freaking insane exercise in blood-soaked mania."

Terrifier 3 – written and directed by Damien Leone – follows the deranged Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as he returns to brutalize the residents of Miles County on Christmas Eve. This includes returning cast member Lauren Lavera, who reprises her role as final girl Sienna Shaw, one of the only survivors from Terrifier 2.

"Art the Clown has become a cultural phenomenon, and with Terrifier 3, Damien Leone takes everything to another level," said Cineverse President and Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka. "Audiences are in for a ride unlike anything they've seen before. The kills are more shocking, the gore is more intense, and the story is richer. This film will not only raise the bar for horror but cement Art's status as one of the most iconic figures in genre history. Fans will be talking about Terrifier 3 for years to come."

Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk added: "Terrifier 3 is poised to exceed the performance of its predecessor. The momentum behind the film, combined with incredible early ticket sales and enthusiasm from fans, suggests that we're heading for an unprecedented release that could challenge major studio horror titles this season."

Following Terrifier 2, which became a cult hit grossing more than $15 million globally on a budget of just $250,000, Terrifier 3 is on track to continue the franchise's legacy as a standout in independent horror. Early tracking indicates that ticket sales for Terrifier 3 are outpacing major studio releases, solidifying Damien Leone and Art the Clown's place in horror history.

Terrifier 3 opens nationwide on October 11, 2024, just in time for Halloween. The film will be released by Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, in theaters across North America.

ABOUT TERRIFIER 3

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Written and directed by Damien Leone and produced by Phil Falcone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions and The Coven.

