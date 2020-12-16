Territory Foods Wins Two Comparably Awards: Best Companies for Women and Best CEOs

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Territory Foods , the leading chef crafted, fresh food marketplace, was recognized as a Best Company for Women by the 2020 Comparably Awards and CEO Ellis McCue was named a Best CEO. Territory ranked in the top 15 for small companies, along with brands such as Calendly, GoodRX, and Nextdoor. Territory was the only DC-based organization for the small business Best CEO award.

"As a women-led, diversity-driven company these awards are a testament to the investment we make in our people and culture, which has enabled us to be innovative and thoughtfully respond to the many challenges of COVID-19," says McCue. "We believe in empowering people to make healthier food and lifestyle decisions that will enhance their overall wellbeing and minimize unnecessary stressors -- this includes giving our customers, employees and culinary partners the tools they need to thrive in these unprecedented times."

Territory's unique multi-local, chef- and restaurant-driven business model has enabled it to nimbly respond to COVID-19, pivoting and adjusting its operations to serve customers through new product lines, partnerships and distribution channels. As an example, its recent expansion to 27 new states across the East Coast and Midwest enabled it to serve over 100 million potential customers while deepening its focus on DTC and augmenting the positive impact it had on local chef and restaurant partners.

Territory's focus on building strong culture starts with a foundation of mission and values to serve the local communities in which it operates. This year the company launched TerritorySERVES , a platform for Territory customers to donate meals in their community, matched by Territory. This program, plus the company's long standing relationship with Feeding America, has donated over $150,000 worth of fresh, healthy meals to local communities and front line workers since March, with plans to double that impact in the next six months.

"We've all witnessed firsthand the unique toll 2020 has taken on women juggling the unprecedented demands of home, work, and their mental and physical health," adds McCue. "I'm especially proud that Territory is a place with a strong mission and values that drive us toward the inclusive and supportive environment we all need to be successful. The bright spot of my 2020 has been the privilege to serve at the helm of such an incredible organization during a pivotal time for our team and for the customers we serve."

There were no fees associated with participating in the Comparably Awards, nor was nomination required. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies.

