LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Territory Studio is excited to announce a collaboration and US representation partnership in the West Coast region with commercial production and post production veteran Kevin Batten and Pop-Arts Management.

Territory Studio Joins Forces with Pop-Arts Management (PRNewsfoto/Territory Group)

With a philosophy that celebrates a passion for originality and creative integrity, Territory's fearlessly imaginative design-led approach has been at the forefront of future technology and creative innovation. Partnering with world-class agencies and brands on immersive, experiential, gaming, and automotive projects for clients including, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, GMC, Marvel, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nike, Porsche, and Warner Bros.

The news comes as Territory Group launches Terra Firma Pictures , a director-led global creative production and animation studio with a fresh approach to content creation. Offering exceptional directing talent across live-action and animation for cinematics, commercial, character, immersive and brand content.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kevin and the Pop-Arts Management team," explains Andrew Popplestone, Global Executive Creative Director at Territory Group. "With this kind of representation in the West Coast market, we are excited to explore new creative avenues together and continue pushing the art of visual storytelling."

"We're excited to represent Territory," adds Kevin Batten, Commercial Arts Manager at Pop-Arts Management. "They are working on the leading edge of innovation in design, motion graphics,and visual effects and discovering new ways for brands to connect with consumers in exciting and memorable ways. We look forward to forging new relationships for Territory on the road ahead."

The partnership brings Territory's multidisciplinary talent into Kevin's extensive list of industry connections. "Our mission is to continue creating compelling brand experiences that engage and inspire through the originality and vision of stunningly realised concepts," adds David Sheldon-Hicks, Co-Founder, Territory Studio.

"We look forward to fostering this new and exciting creative partnership, and believe that the best work comes from collaborative relationships that are rooted in respect, trust, and a deep understanding of brand experiences."

About Territory Studio:

Territory Studio is an independent design studio with a unique approach to design, motion, brand, visual effects and digital experiences. Bringing deep expertise in narrative design for film and games, Territory's multidisciplinary teams blend creativity with technology to realise compelling, future-facing experiences that resonate with today's audiences, users and consumers.

With studios in London, San Francisco, and Barcelona, Territory's client-base spans advertising, film, games, broadcast, technology and entertainment, retail, transport, healthcare and finance, consumer and business-to-business.

Territory Studio and Terra Firma Pictures along with renowned design & VFX studio Cantina Creative are part of Territory Group , a collective of outstanding creative businesses.

About Pop-Arts Management:

Pop-Arts Management is a leading talent agency specialising in the representation of artists and creatives in the entertainment industry. With a focus on nurturing talent and fostering meaningful partnerships, Pop Arts Management has earned a reputation for guiding artists to success and delivering exceptional creative experiences.

