Territory Studio Joins Forces with Pop-Arts Management

News provided by

Territory Group

22 Jun, 2023, 09:56 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Territory Studio is excited to announce a collaboration and US representation partnership in the West Coast region with commercial production and post production veteran Kevin Batten and Pop-Arts Management.

Continue Reading
Territory Studio Joins Forces with Pop-Arts Management (PRNewsfoto/Territory Group)
Territory Studio Joins Forces with Pop-Arts Management (PRNewsfoto/Territory Group)

With a philosophy that celebrates a passion for originality and creative integrity, Territory's fearlessly imaginative design-led approach has been at the forefront of future technology and creative innovation. Partnering with world-class agencies and brands on immersive, experiential, gaming, and automotive projects for clients including, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, GMC, Marvel, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nike, Porsche, and Warner Bros.

The news comes as Territory Group launches Terra Firma Pictures, a director-led global creative production and animation studio with a fresh approach to content creation.  Offering exceptional directing talent across live-action and animation for cinematics, commercial, character, immersive and brand content.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kevin and the Pop-Arts Management team," explains Andrew Popplestone, Global Executive Creative Director at Territory Group. "With this kind of representation in the West Coast market, we are excited to explore new creative avenues together and continue pushing the art of visual storytelling."

"We're excited to represent Territory," adds Kevin Batten, Commercial Arts Manager at Pop-Arts Management. "They are working on the leading edge of innovation in design, motion graphics,and visual effects and discovering new ways for brands to connect with consumers in exciting and memorable ways. We look forward to forging new relationships for Territory on the road ahead."

The partnership brings Territory's multidisciplinary talent into Kevin's extensive list of industry connections. "Our mission is to continue creating compelling brand experiences that engage and inspire through the originality and vision of stunningly realised concepts," adds David Sheldon-Hicks, Co-Founder, Territory Studio.

"We look forward to fostering this new and exciting creative partnership, and believe that the best work comes from collaborative relationships that are rooted in respect, trust, and a deep understanding of brand experiences."

About Territory Studio:

Territory Studio is an independent design studio with a unique approach to design, motion, brand, visual effects and digital experiences. Bringing deep expertise in narrative design for film and games, Territory's multidisciplinary teams blend creativity with technology to realise compelling, future-facing experiences that resonate with today's audiences, users and consumers.

With studios in London, San Francisco, and Barcelona, Territory's client-base spans advertising, film, games, broadcast, technology and entertainment, retail, transport, healthcare and finance, consumer and business-to-business.

Territory Studio and Terra Firma Pictures along with renowned design & VFX studio Cantina Creative are part of Territory Group, a collective of outstanding creative businesses.

About Pop-Arts Management:

Pop-Arts Management is a leading talent agency specialising in the representation of artists and creatives in the entertainment industry. With a focus on nurturing talent and fostering meaningful partnerships, Pop Arts Management has earned a reputation for guiding artists to success and delivering exceptional creative experiences.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Simon Wakelin
US Marketing Manager
Territory Studio
[email protected] 

For advertising inquiries, please contact:
Kevin Batten
[email protected]
310-882-4575.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108689/Pop_Arts_Territory_Group.jpg

SOURCE Territory Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.