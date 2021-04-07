Terron Brooks Releases New Single "Tomorrow" Available May 7

"Today we are on the verge of coming out of a dark, uncertain time. 'Tomorrow' is a song that epitomizes hope."

"Today we are on the verge of coming out of a dark, uncertain time. 'Tomorrow' is a song that epitomizes hope. Hopefully, listeners experience a fresh take on an iconic song, and they will journey with me as the sun shines again," Terron says.

The dynamic and powerful "Tomorrow" is the first single from Terron's forthcoming album The Soul of Broadway from Mercia Records with distribution through SONY MUSIC/The Orchard Internationally. Due this fall, the album reimagines Broadway songs, taking them out of the theater and bringing them to new audiences for everyday life. The album's title comes from the critically acclaimed concert production co-created by and starring Terron.

In addition to new music, on May 18 Terron is launching his podcast, Honest Answers, which he calls a "space for discovery and inspiration."

"I wanted to create a platform where my guests, who are creative forces in the world, could have an opportunity to reveal parts of their story they never shared before," says Terron. "I believe we are strongest when we are honest."

Throughout his career, Terron has traveled all over the world, performing with Phil Collins, Matthew Morrison and national symphony orchestras. Terron is widely recognized for his critically acclaimed role as the great Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series The Temptations. On stage, Terron received an Ovation Award nomination for his role in Sweet Charity. He also delighted audiences on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King and Hairspray. With the innate need to give back and motivate, he released his first book, Something GoOD on the Table: Practical Proverbs for the Soul in 2018.

While Terron celebrates and honors his past accomplishments, his focus is on creating new art and inspiration for "Tomorrow."



HONEST ANSWERS WITH TERRON BROOKS



Guests include:

Rhona Bennett (En Vogue)

Melinda Doolittle (American Idol)

Stephanie J. Block (Tony Winner)

Michael Swanson (Emmy Award Winning Studio Executive NBCUniversal)

Shoshana Bean (Recording Artist/Broadway Star)

LEON (TV's The Temptations, The Five Heartbeats, Waiting to Exhale)

Matt Cusson (Award Winning Singer/Songwriter)

Crystal Lewis (3x Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter)

