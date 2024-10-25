Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law's Thanksgiving Giveaway 2024

Spread the Holiday Cheer with Terry Bryant!

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is excited to announce its Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway. To show gratitude to the community that has supported the firm throughout the years, the firm will be giving away twenty $200 gift cards to residents across Texas.

The Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway aims to provide support to Texas residents during the holiday season. As the cost of living rises and many families face financial challenges, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law hopes this gesture will ease some of the burden and allow recipients to enjoy a memorable Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones. The firm recognizes the importance of community and is committed to giving back in meaningful ways.

"At Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law, we are grateful for our clients, our families, and the vibrant communities we serve," said lead attorney Terry Bryant. "Thanksgiving is the perfect time to give back and help families enjoy a special holiday meal."

How to Enter:

Simply fill out the entry form on this page by 10 a.m. CST on Nov. 19, 2024 , for your chance to win.

on , for your chance to win. Winners will be randomly selected and announced by Nov. 22, 2024 , just in time to purchase everything you need for the perfect Thanksgiving feast.

Giveaway Details:

You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

One entry per person; one winner per household.

A valid email address and phone number are required.

Winners will be notified directly by the firm using the contact information provided upon entry.

Whether you're debating between pumpkin and apple pie or stocking up on Thanksgiving essentials, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law wants to make your holiday special.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law started in 1985 with Terry Bryant, a former judge who knows the Texas legal system. He had one goal: to help people who have been seriously injured; he and his team have been there for many victims through the years. As the firm grew, so did the number of attorneys and support staff. We offer our clients free initial consultations so they can discuss their cases freely without the burden of legal fees. Our friendly staff is always ready to assist you with any inquiries, so contact us at (713) 973-8888 to get the help you need.

